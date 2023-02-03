The atmosphere and play matched what was at stake inside The Madhouse Friday night.
The No. 7 Lions (17-9) hosted No. 2 Ruston (22-3) with an opportunity to improve to 5-1 in the district and inch closer to earning a top four seed. The Lions got it done in a 62-52 victory Friday night thanks to forced turnovers and another stellar performance from Jonathan Bradshaw.
Bradshaw led all with 24 points in the victory. His performance comes just six games after leading the Lions to a 57-56 victory in Ruston earlier this season. Bradshaw made a game-winning layup to upset the Bearcats on the road and hand Ruston its only home loss of the season. Now Ouachita possesses two of Ruston’s three losses on the season. The District 2-5A title is Ouachita's if the Lions handle business the rest of the way.
“This was a big win because we took a loss on Tuesday (Pineville), so for us to bounce back against a great team like Ruston, now we’re in position to take care of business the rest of the way. But now we have to win out,” Ouachita head coach Jeremy Madison said.
Ouachita took its first lead of the game in the third quarter. After a breakout second quarter, Bradshaw picked up where he left off by banking in a trey and converting an and-one. Ouachita later went on an 10-0 run in the quarter where five different Lions scored. Marklin Mitchell used his size and length underneath to give Ouachita second-chance opportunities with his offensive boards.
Ruston’s scoring drought can be attributed to the turnovers that mounted for the Bearcats. Ruston had 16 total turnovers by the two-minute mark in the third quarter. The Bearcats finished with 22 total.
“We’ve been stressing to be in the passing lane,” Madison said. “Ouachita basketball is predicated on ball pressure. And that makes it easy to get into the passing lanes.”
Ruston head coach Ryan Bond said toughness was the biggest difference in the first half and the second half. After Bradshaw swatted away a few shots in the first half, Bond felt his team hesitated to put the ball on the floor and drive strong to the rim.
“Toughness... Hey are we going to be tough enough? Are we going to rebound?” Bond asked. “Are we going to go rebound or are we going to let Ouachita go up and rebound. We gave up so many second-chance opportunities.”
Ouachita maintained a double-digit lead for the majority of the fourth quarter. The Lions made 12-of-19 free throws in the game, while Ruston made just two-of-four.
“I heard a lot of Ruston people talking about the referees, but I thought they were fairly consistent. I wouldn’t bail us out either if we start the second half with leaping leaners,” Bond said.
The action heated up in the second quarter. A hush fell over the energetic Ouachita crowd when Bradshaw limped off the floor early into the second quarter with a cramp. The Bearcats took advantage of his absence and surged ahead by 10 points in the quarter before Bradshaw made his return and impact felt. Down 17-7, Bradshaw created a steal and slammed it home to bring the Ouachita student section back to life. He scored seven straight points to make it a three-point contest.
“We basically fed off the energy,” Bradhsaw said. “My dunk got us going, and we just turned it up the rest of the way.”
Madison said Bradshaw has been vital for the team on both ends of the floor this season, and Friday night was no different.
“In the second half, we ran about three possessions in a row and he scored each time. He’s just so big for us on both ends of the court,” Madison said.
Aidan Anding sunk three treys in the second quarter to keep the Bearcats in front, as Ruston took a 25-21 lead in to the half.
The Bearcats had a quick start to the contest, taking a 12-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Damonte Thomas scored all but one of the Lions’ first quarter points.
Anding led the Bearcats with 18 points in the loss.
Ruston 40, Ouachita 36 (girls)
Ouachita had its moments, especially in the second half, but the Lady Lions could not overcome Jaliyah McWain and the Lady Bearcats in a 40-36 loss Friday night.
McWain scored 25 points in Ruston’s road victory against the Lady Lions to keep No. 27 Ruston (13-12) on pace to make the Non-Select Division I playoffs.
Meanwhile, the No. 31 Lady Lions needs help to make the 28-team field after falling to 11-14 on the season.
Ouachita’s McKenna Cooley heated up from behind the arc with two fourth quarter 3-pointers and cut the deficit to three points with a put-back with under seven seconds remaining in the contest. McWain sunk one of two free throws to polish off the Lady Bearcats win.
Ruston was seven-of-20 from the charity stripe, while Ouachita was six-of-16.
After going 0-fer in the first half, the Lady Lions finally found their stroke from downtown in the third quarter. Cooley and Mikera Abrams knocked down treys to help bring the deficit to four heading into the final quarter. Abrams led the team with 16 points and Cooley finished with 13.
McWain took over the contest, scoring four straight baskets for the Lady Bearcats in the second quarter. Whether McWain was going coast to coast or making a contested jumper, she made a tremendous impact on the game to give Ruston a 12-4 road edge.
McWain drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the Lady Bearcats into halftime with a 17-10 lead.
Ruston did not make a free throw in the first half, and Ouachita made just one field goal for the opening 13 minutes of the game before Abrams heated up with her mid-range game.
Five first quarter turnovers and numerous missed shots led to an early 6-2 deficit for the Lady Lions.
Ouachita struggled to make open shots against Ruston’s zone, though the Lady Lions won the battle on the boards in the opening period.
