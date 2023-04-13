Braden Bristo’s call-up to The Show was described as “improbable” by his father Daniel Bristo.
After spending six years in the Yankees minor league organization before signing a minor league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2023, the former OCS Eagle standout got the call every baseball player yearns for. He is headed to the big leagues with the undefeated Tampa Bay Rays (12-0), and his father couldn’t be prouder of his son’s unlikely journey.
“He threw the ball really hard as a little kid,” Daniel Bristo told The Morning Drive with Aaron and Jake Thursday. “He had no idea where it was going to go. He wanted to play college football worse than anything in the world, and he had his chances but he knew his arm might take him a little further. He got to (Louisiana) Tech, and he’ll tell you himself, he wasn’t real good there… He went through six years with the Yankees and signed with the Rays, and they evidently like what he does and aren’t changing anything. It took a while, but he worked his way through it.”
Braden Bristo became one of a handful of baseball players from Ouachita Parish to make it to the big leagues and the first since former Neville Tiger Alex Presley made his MLB debut back in 2010.
Daniel Bristo said one of the big things for the 2013 OCS graduate were his former high school coaches Micah Harper and John Parker, who gave the simple advice of, ‘You just have to figure it out.’ The former Bulldog right-handed pitcher worked his way up through the ranks with a career 3.54 ERA over 182 games. The former All-State MVP in football and track recorded 14 saves and struck out 332 batters with a 1.32 WHIP during his minor league career.
And when he got the call, he had to play coy with his parents. At last, he got to deliver the good news.
“I was at school working and saw we had a FaceTime from him with his momma on it, and I knew this was either going to be really good or really bad,” Daniel Bristo said.
After acting like it was just a normal conversation, Braden Bristo finally delivered the news to his parents.
“His momma jumped out of her skin,” Daniel Bristo said. “It was very emotional. It was great to see after all of these years.”
The Bristo family immediately grabbed their bags and flew to Tampa Bay. They arrived early Thursday morning, caught a few hours of sleep and are hoping to see their son pitch against the Boston Red Sox at 12:10 p.m. It just so happens the Rays are chasing history today as another victory would improve the club to 13-0 on the season, which would tie the best major league start since 1900.
“If he doesn’t throw today, we’re catching a plane to Toronto tomorrow,” Daniel Bristo said. “It’s worse than when Coach Harper used to reschedule games at 12 in the afternoon before you get out of school.”
Jokes aside, determination was the fuel for Braden Bristo’s major league journey, or at least that’s how his father sees it. After going through the struggles in college with a 5.57 ERA and a 35 strikeouts to 30 walks ratio with the Bulldogs in 2015, some felt getting drafted in the 23rd round by the New York Yankees was good enough for Braden Bristo. But he never felt that way.
“When he got drafted, it was kind of weird that people were saying, ‘Hey if it doesn’t work out, at least you can say you were drafted.’ He got really angry about that. He said, ‘Dad, I’m not here to get drafted. I’m here to make it,’” Daniel Bristo said. “He told me and his mom, ‘Look, I’m going to stay in this until they tell me I’m not good enough and for me to go home or come on up and take a seat in our major league bullpen.’ He never expressed any moment of doubt. And that amazed me, because it’s been a long road.”
Asked whether or not his son’s determination makes this moment even sweeter for the Bristo family, Daniel Bristo didn’t hesitate.
“It tells me he’s a lot better man than his dad,” Daniel Bristo said. “I’m very proud of that.”
