When it comes to fast starts, Jeff Tannehill couldn’t have written it any better.
He can thank Timothy Byrd and the big boys up front for that one. Byrd, with his sudden burst, ran through a wide-open hole for a 78-yard touchdown run for the Tigers first score of the 2020 football season.
It would be the first of multiple for both Byrd and the Tigers in a 29-7 opening night victory over Leesville in Bill Ruple Stadium.
“He hits the hole so fast,” Neville head coach Jeff Tannehill said. “The offensive line had a gaping hole there. Up front, we wanted to be physical at the point of attack. Led by Will Campbell and Logan Smith, those guys got after them last night.”
The Tigers were originally slated to play Ouachita to open the season, but due to the Lions defense having to quarantine, Neville picked up a short notice replacement in Leesville.
The Tigers defense had its way, as it normally does in Bill Ruple Stadium. Henton Roberts grabbed an interception in the first quarter before William Read booted a 27-yard field goal to give the Tigers the double-digit lead.
Byrd added a 37-yard score before the first quarter ended to put the Tigers up, 16-0. Quarterback Brett Batteford was stuffed on the 2-point try, but he came right back in the second quarter with a 28-yard touchdown that extended Neville’s lead to 23-0.
Byrd’s partner in crime in the backfield this season will be A.J. Allen again, and Allen found the end zone in the third quarter on a 47-yard score.
The Tigers rushed for 343 yards in the win.
Neville held a 29-0 lead deep into the fourth quarter and feasted off of four Wampus Cats turnovers.
Jaylon Blackson recorded an athletic interception for the Tigers defense.
“That was just a tremendous play,” Tannehill said. “They had some players on that offense. I thought our defense played extremely well.”
The Tigers totaled 411 yards of total offense, and that comes after Neville took its foot off the accelerator late in the second half. The Tigers will likely have that pedal to the metal Friday night when Neville makes the short trip to Ruston.
The Bearcats rushed for 397 yards in Ruston’s 48-14 victory against Airline in Week 1. Ruston features a pair of dynamic rushers in Kentravion Hargrove and Deontre Griffin. Hargrove, who left the game with a knee injury, rushed for 153 yards and three touchdowns on six carries. Griffin added another 101 on the ground in the lopsided win last Friday.
“They’re going to be physical,” Tannehill said. “Coach (Jerod) Baugh does a great job over there. We have to match physical with physical. They always have a couple athletes, like we do, that could make a play at any point in the game.”
If you’re looking for Louisiana high school football history and relevance, look no further than the Neville-Ruston rivalry. Both coaches did whatever they could to make sure the rivalry remained in tact during the pandemic.
“That’s something we want to keep in tact,” Tannehill said. “One of the longest streaks in the state. It’s just a special game for both communities. In the 1980s, when I was growing up, that was the game that really got everybody fired up. That continued through the ‘90s, and I don’t think it’s changed a whole lot since I’ve been in school either. Our kids know what’s at stake.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.