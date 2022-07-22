“The Morning Drive with Aaron and Jake” continued what some have called an impossible task by ranking players from the biggest schools in Northeast Louisiana.
What was designated as “Ouachita week” by KMLB’s sports talk show during the Legends of the Fall summer series culminated in the top 11 football players to ever come through Ouachita. Judged on a criteria that calculated high school, college and professional careers of all the top players to come through the proud program, a panel of judges voted on the best football players to ever don a Ouachita uniform.
This is how they ranked them:
- Jamie Spencer (1994 running back)
- Cam Sims (2014 wide receiver)
- Connie Ray Wilson (1989 wide receiver)
- Jonathan Wilhite (2003 cornerback)
- Glen Ellis (1989 quarterback)
- Chris Staten (1993 safety)
- Curt Davis (1996 defensive lineman)
- Lee Williams (1989 cornerback)
- Herman Piete (1988 linebacker)
- Montrell Conner (2008 running back)
- Billy Jones (1990 defensive lineman)
Fun Facts about Ouachita’s Legends of the Fall
Spencer began his career as a defensive end and pulling guard, but after outrunning backs as an offensive lineman, Spencer was moved to running back. The rest is history as he was a back-to-back All-State performer before earning a full ride to play football at Notre Dame.
The year 2020 wasn’t kind to many, but it was nice to Cam Sims with the Washington Commanders. Sims recorded career-highs of 32 receptions and 477 receiving yards. Sims has played in 38 games and has 715 receiving yards and three touchdowns in his career at Washington.
Wilson earned All-State Offensive MVP honors in 1989 after recording 31 receptions for 729 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also picked off six passes and returned four interceptions for touchdowns in the postseason that year. Wilson also accomplished the rare feat of making All-District on offense and defense in the same season.
Wilhite started three years at Auburn before making his way to the New England Patriots. Wilhite recorded two interceptions in 2009 with the Pats.
Ellis went 6-for-7 for 175 yards and three touchdowns in the 35-7 state championship victory against Brother Martin. He set the state composite record with an 85.7 completion percentage in the 1989 title game.
Staten earned All-State before heading to TCU in 1994. He was a three-year letterman for the Horned Frogs and finished with 272 career tackles.
Davis earned All-State in 1996 before joining the Arkansas Razorbacks, where he recorded 51 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and two sacks as a senior.
Williams went on to play for LSU, Piete at Louisiana Tech and Jones at Nebraska and Louisiana Tech.
Conner Rushed for 1,961 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2008.
Catching up with Ouachita Legends
John Carr has viewed Ouachita through many different lens in his lifetime. He's viewed the Lions from the opposing sideline as a Ruston Bearcat, experienced what it's like to coach the Lions (2005-2012) and understands what goes into recruiting the great athletes from Ouachita as a college assistant (currently ULM's wide receivers coach).
Carr got an early head start on filling out his recruiting coordinator résumé after he graduated from Ruston and headed to Louisiana Tech as a player. After going toe-to-toe with Ouachita on the field in some legendary battles, Carr roomed with Ouachita coach Mike Vallery’s son in college. That's when he stumbled upon one of the biggest recruits in the country.
“In 1994, when I was playing at Louisiana Tech, my roommate was Chris Vallery, Coach Mike’s son,” Carr said. “So Chris and I would hop in a car on Friday night’s after team dinner on a home game, and go watch his dad play. Well, then it was like, ‘You got to come see this. They have a running back named Jamie Spencer. You’re just not going to believe this.’
“And I remember that night watching him run over people, run around people and catch balls and make guys miss. You talk about a special high school talent. Of course, I went back to Tech and I was telling Coach (Joe Raymond) Peace about it. He said, ‘John, we’re not going to touch that guy.’ He said (sarcastically), ‘Boy, you got an eye for talent... Yeah, he’s the best running back in the country.’”
Spencer, who was voted as the best player to ever come through Ouachita by a panel of voters, told “The Morning Drive with Aaron and Jake” that he just wanted to be part of the machine. He eventually became the thunder to Jermaine Brown’s lightning, and the two struck fear in every defensive coordinator that had to face them.
“That was awesome,” Spencer said. “I tell people all the time that Jermaine was really the emotional firecracker behind our team. He was the push, that competitor. No matter what it was or what you were doing, everything became a competition.”
Before backs like Spencer and Brown played for a state championship in 1994, the Ouachita Lions were led by several talented Lions in the 1989 season. Vallery, who coached the school’s lone state champion, said his team could do what others couldn’t that year, and that was a credit to the team’s quarterback, Ellis.
“Probably the strongest arm I’ve seen any high school football player have,” Vallery said. “He could make any throw that you wanted. Look, with the receivers that we would use on both sides of the football, like Connie Ray Wilson, Lee Williams and players like that, people would tell you that we couldn’t run a regular curl or hook pattern that's eight or nine yards. We’d run it at 15 yards. They said, 'You can’t do that in high school.' I’d say, 'Watch.'
“What it would do when those guys come off and run like they could run, those DBs would have to run and get as deep as they could go, thinking we’d be going deep. At 15 yards, we would hook up, and those DBs would still be running for their life. It was amazing to do the things that those kids had the talent to do. We’d do things most high school kids couldn’t do because you had a quarterback that could make any throw. A lot of times we’d start off the first play and just run a go route, and let him air it out up in the lights. The DB would know they better be ready to run every play.”
Ellis held back tears when he talked about his old head coach.
“He was like a father figure to me because I didn’t have my dad growing up,” Ellis said. “He was the glue that kept that team together.”
Ouachita has been a part of big wins throughout its history, like last year’s 35-34 double overtime win against West Monroe.
Fans will be talking about that game for years to come, much like when Ouachita defeated Neville in 2006. That game was highlighted by Conner’s spin move on the game-winning touchdown run.
“My wife tagged me in the video on Facebook,” Conner said. “Just watching and going back and seeing how the whole team celebrated with me, the joy and excitement… It was exciting. To do such a thing, it had been a while since we had beaten Neville.”
Honorable Mentions
Players that were mentioned as past greats were Brown, Jalen Tolliver, Harold Thompson, Curtis Holman, Joey Marzula, Quentin Wheeler, Jimmy Young, Desmund Lighten, Craig Pederson, Jack Jackson, Sigmond Holland, Dickie Crowe, Lee Stromberg, John Hamilton, Scott Ingram, Doug Sorey, Josh Strong, Shad Green, Cameron Blakes, Bryant Jacobs, Devion Warren, Tyler Edwards, Carl Glass, Brian Stewart, Larry Aston, Greg Manley, Tai Thomas, Ben Gombossy, Caleb Tucker, Eric Bowie, Glen Bendily, Dan McNair and Lynn Sullivan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.