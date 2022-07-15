The Morning Drive with Aaron and Jake honored past Neville Tiger greats with a full week of local radio dedicated to spotlighting the best players to ever come through the prestigious football program.
KMLB’s sports talk show unveiled the “Elite 11” for Neville football players with plans to do the same for Ouachita, Ruston and West Monroe in subsequent weeks. The Morning Drive sought opinions of former great players and coaches before ranking football players based off of their entire football careers, which includes high school, college and professional accolades. Players like a recently graduated Will Campbell have an opportunity to climb the rankings if their college and professional careers match their incredible feats in high school down the road.
With that said, here was The Morning Drive’s Elite 11 Neville football players:
1. Bubby Brister (QB, 1978-1980)
2. Toby Caston (LB, 1981-1982)
3. Bob Lane (QB, 1974-1976)
4. KaVontae Turpin (ATH, 2012-2014)
5. Rashard Lawrence (DL, 2013-2015)
6. Larry Anderson (ATH, 1972-1973)
7. Bucky Mcelroy (RB, 1945-1947)
8. John Diarse (QB, 2009-2012)
9. Robert Lane (QB, 1999-2002)
10. Will Campbell (OL, 2018-2021)
11. Elton Upshaw (QB, 1954-1956)
Fun Facts about All-Time Greats
Brister, by far, played the most professional ball of any nominee. He finished his professional career with 14,445 yards and 81 touchdowns. He also won two Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos.
Caston led LSU in tackles with 97 in 1986.
Bob Lane made All-State honors as a defensive back and was an honorable mention as a quarterback.
Turpin had what many experts believed to be the greatest postseason run of any Tiger, and he’s coming off of a 2022 USFL MVP honor. Turpin most recently worked out with the Dallas Cowboys, as he hopes to make his NFL debut later this year.
Larry Anderson, nor Bucky McElroy, earned All-State honors at Neville. Anderson walked on at Louisiana Tech before eventually becoming a Hall of Famer for the Bulldogs. He also set the NFL Super Bowl record for most return yards in a Super Bowl (162 in 1979) back when he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was also inducted into the Louisiana High School Hall of Fame in 2000.
McElroy made Southern Miss’ Team of the Century with 2,560 career rushing yards.
Diarse was the 2012 Class 4A MVP, and Lane finished his Neville career with 8,289 passing yards with 107 total touchdowns.
Campbell was the No. 1 prospect in the state and is projected to start at left tackle for the LSU Tigers as a true freshman.
Upshaw served as the quarterback for the first state championship team in school history in 1955.
Catching up with Neville Legends
Bob Lane didn’t hesitate when he was approached about the idea to rank the greatest Neville players in school history.
“I think Coach (Bill) Ruple and Coach (Charlie) Brown are rolling over in their graves,” said Lane with a smirk. “This is definitely against the Neville tradition to single out any one player, or in this case to single out 11. It was all about the team and the one. We’re not individuals. I say that jokingly. They would seek us out after our eligibility was up at Neville and start patting us on the back.”
Bob Lane joked there could be an Elite 11 full of nothing but Neville quarterbacks alone, and the father-son duo of himself and Robert Lane would certainly rank high on the list. Robert Lane was a two-time state MVP in the early 2000s and was a top baseball prospect during his time, as well.
“My evenings consisted of doing interviews and talking to sports agents or recruiting sites, college football teams or MLB scouts,” Robert Lane said. “It was cool at the time, but then again, it can take away from going to the bayou and fishing. Juggling both at a major high school was tough.”
Speaking of dual sport athletes, KNOE’s Dietrich caught up with Brister and asked him about juggling baseball and football, and Brister recalled the time he told Paul “Bear” Bryant that he was going to play baseball over football.
“The worst day of my life was when I had to go over there and tell (Bryant) that I was playing baseball, and I was scared to death,” Brister said. “I asked dad to go with me, and he said, ‘No, you’re on your own for this one.’ But he was a great man.”
The Morning Drive did its due diligence to represent every era of Neville football. Anderson helped lead the Tigers to the 1972 state championship before walking on at Louisiana Tech. Oddly enough, Anderson flew under the radar before making a big splash in the college and professional ranks.
“The guys with me seemed to be getting all the looks, and I was like, ‘Wait a minute. I feel like I’m just as good,’’” Anderson said. “We had people who played the game well, but I felt like I could play just as well but had no opportunities. Tech’s staff sent a former Neville Tiger to Monroe to speak with me and give me an opportunity to walk on. The rest is history.”
Quarterback Dennis Surratt was the quarterback of the 1972 team that played three times in eight games during a memorable postseason run. On Dec. 1, 1972, the Tigers played Brother Martin in the semifinals before overtime rules came into play. The playoff encounter ended in a scoreless tie. The first tiebreaker went to first downs, and both teams were even, 9-9. The second tiebreaker went to penetrations inside the opponents’ 20-yard line, which was also a tie (1-1).
“We didn’t realize there were tiebreakers in the overtime, but Brother Martin did,” Surratt said. “The last time they had possession, they made a couple first downs to get close to tying it up. You could see the bench was going crazy, like all they needed was one more. The last play of the game, they threw a pass, and it was knocked down. They would have won it right there. We didn’t know what was going on. Coach (Charlie) Brown went to the dressing room and called the commissioner. ‘What do we do?’”
Four days later, the state semifinal was replayed in its entirety. Neville won, 8-0, before defeating Airline 6-0 in the Class 4A State Championship Game. The Tigers didn’t give up a point in three games in eight days.
The Tigers won four state championships under head coach Mickey McCarty most recently, and Diarse was a major part of two of those.
As a freshman, Diarse caught a 95-yard touchdown in the Superdome in 2009, which set the course for an all-time great career at Neville.
“The 95-yarder, that play changed my life,” Diarse said.
Honorable mentions
Neville greats who were in the discussion for greatest of all time included: Mickey Cox, Justin Ellis, Phidarian Mathis, Pat Scallan, JR Ambrose, Oliver Lawrence, A.J. Allen, Brian Williams, Darrell McNeal, Will Johnson, Courtney Wallace, Jimmy Howard, Jaiden Cole, Corey Taylor, Surratt, Mark Newbill, Ricky Wyatt, Leland Sims, Max Mitchell, Maurice Nelson, Rob Sale, Enyce Sledge, George Luffey, Glenn Martin and Steve Smith.
