In order to be considered the greatest player to come through Ruston High by “The Morning Drive with Aaron and Jake,” you must have hall of fame credentials.
The Bearcats have no shortage of candidates. Four former Ruston players have hall of fame credentials, and more could be on the way.
For the past few weeks, “The Morning Drive with Aaron and Jake” has interviewed legends associated with local high schools and devoted an entire week of radio content to one school. Neville, Ouachita and now Ruston have gotten the “Legends of the Fall” treatment with West Monroe capping the summer series next week.
KMLB’s local sports talk show crunched the numbers submitted by a panel of voters to determine the greatest football careers of former Ruston Bearcats. Voted based upon their high school, college and professional career credentials, this is the Elite 11 Ruston High players:
- Fred Dean (DL, 1970)
- Bert Jones (QB, 1968)
- Kyle Williams (DL, 2001)
- Dub Jones (RB, 1941)
- Michael Brooks (LB, 1982)
- Rodney Young (S, 1990)
- Johnny Robinson (DE, 1976)
- Patrick Ramsey (QB, 1998)
- Tommy Hinton (OL, 1953)
- Jack Hunt (S, 1999)
- Roymon Malcolm (RB, 1990)
Fun Facts about Elite 11
Yes, Dean is a College Football Hall of Famer and Pro Football Hall of Famer, but he’s also in the San Diego Chargers Hall of Fame and San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame. According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, if sacks were recorded as an official statistic before 1982, Dean’s career sack total would stand near 100. Dean was also a three-time All-American at Louisiana Tech and was twice named the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
Bert Jones was drafted second overall in the 1973 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Colts where he spent nine seasons before earning NFL MVP honors in 1976. The Ruston Rifle solidified a spot in the Pro Bowl that year after throwing for 3,104 yards and 24 touchdowns. Prior to his professional career, Jones led the SEC in passing as both a junior and senior. He also rewrote the record book as the school’s all-time leader in passing yards (3,255), attempts (418), completions (220) and touchdowns (28).
The Associated Press described Williams as the “heart and soul” of the Bills defense, and he capped his career with six Pro Bowls.
Dub Jones, the father of Bert Jones, led Ruston to a state championship in 1941 before becoming a two-time Pro Bowler and three-time NFL champion. He set the record for most touchdowns in an NFL game (6). That record remains today, as Gale Sayers and most recently Alvin Kamara tied that mark.
Brooks was a two-time All-State player before earning All-American accolades at LSU and All-Pro status in the NFL.
On arguably one of the greatest teams in Northeast Louisiana history, Young was one of seven All-State players. Young was the Defensive MVP in the state and played four seasons in the NFL.
Robinson recorded six sacks with the Oakland Raiders in 1981.
Ramsey was a first-round selection in the 2002 NFL Draft and played in the NFL until 2008.
Hinton is a CFL Hall of Famer.
Hunt started at safety for the 2003 LSU national championship team.
Malcolm was the 1990 Offensive MVP in the state.
Catching up with Ruston Legends
Ask Bert Jones how far he could throw the football in his prime and he’ll calmly, humbly mutter, “about 100 yards.” No biggie.
The Ruston Rifle never had to brag about his big arm because his peers, as well as the younger generation that followed him, did it for him.
In celebration of 100 years of LSU football, quarterbacks from multiple generations gathered to participate in a skills competition in 1993. Dr. Sol Graves, who was in medical school at the time, thought his youth would make him one of the favorites to win the competition. That was before Bert Jones, who was 16 years older than Graves, showcased why he is a living legend.
"I went pretty early on, and I hit a few targets and felt pretty good, and even the long target that was 45 yards, I arched one out there and barely got it here and hit it," Graves said. "Well, Bert Jones was also there and he had to be in his mid 40s, maybe early 40s. He was out of football for at least 10 years, maybe more.
"He comes out there and the very first throw he makes, he goes straight for the 45-yard target and throws in on a line like a bullet. The whole crowd was like, 'Oh my goodness.' I'm thinking to myself, 'I'm 25 years old, and I can barely reach that thing, and he's throwing it like a rocket.' He won the contest and certainly humbled me."
Bert Jones had many classic moments with the Tigers in his playing days. Fans often talk about the 1972 last-second victory against Ole Miss, but one year prior, he and his cousin, fellow Ruston alum, Andy Hamilton carved up Notre Dame, 28-8, with touchdown strikes of 36 and 32 yards. Bert Jones said his father Dub Jones helped Hamilton develop moves that worked like a charm against Notre Dame's pesky defense.
"I think I threw it 11 times and completed nine of them and seven of those were to (Hamilton)," Bert Jones said. "He had a great game."
Fellow Tiger Jack Hunt couldn't help but laugh that two of his four interceptions during LSU's national championship run came against Northeast Louisiana teams. Hunt recorded pick sixes against Louisiana Tech and ULM that year.
"Luck of the draw I guess," Hunt said. "Kyle Williams also had an interception in that Louisiana Tech game. Another Ruston boy."
The older generation certainly had an impact on the future ones at Ruston High. Dan Childress, the son of legendary coach Chick Childress, recalled players all the way back in the '40s that meant so much to the history of Ruston football. He paid tribute to many greats who might have peaked in high school, but it certainly didn't diminish their accomplishments on the field in high school.
And though Malcolm's collegiate career at Auburn might not have lived up to expectations, many football historians in Northeast Louisiana still claim he was one of the best high school running backs to ever come through the area.
Young, who was the 85th player taken in the 1995 NFL Draft, marveled at his teammate.
"Everybody compared (Malcolm) to Eric Dickerson," Young said. "This was a unique thing. When we got off the field on defense, we would grab some water and then hurry up and watch the offense. We knew we were seeing history. We knew we were watching a highlight film. He got us out of so many bad situations."
Honorable Mentions
Players that just missed the list were Andy Hamilton, Steve Rogers, Kenny Wright, Robert Peace, Isaiah Buggs, Kentrell Brice, Joe Hinton, Pat Hinton, Michael Green, Lazarius Levingston, Dameian Jones, Tyrone Jones, Roland Jackson, Mike Capshaw, Gordon Brown, Henry Delony, Tony Houston, Bobby Williams, Jerald Kennedy, Ray Parker, Kentravion “Bull” Hargrove, Herbert Colvin, Charles Barham, Jeremy Hamilton, JJ Meadors, Brad Laird, John Pruitt, David Hogan, Josh Joerg and Thad Waters.
