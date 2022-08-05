KMLB’s “The Morning Drive with Aaron and Jake” put the finishing touches on its summer series, “The Legends of the Fall” with an unveiling of West Monroe’s Elite 11 Friday.
The daily morning sports show compiled a list of the greatest football players to ever come through West Monroe with an assist from a panel of voters, who compiled their own rankings of players based off of their careers in high school, college and the pros.
Multiple voters noted they felt Banks had the greatest high school career of any Rebel, and former teammate Brian West said the following, “I just don’t know if there’s anybody who epitomizes West Monroe’s pivot from a constant doormat to a constant juggernaut more than Tommy Banks.”
Despite not holding the professional accolades of others, Banks was still a heavy vote getter in “The Morning Drive with Aaron and Jake’s” latest Elite 11.
This was the panel’s official ranking:
1. Andrew Whitworth (OT, 2000)
2. Jerry Stovall (RB, 1958)
3. Bradie James (LB, 1998)
4. Tommy Banks (RB, 1996)
5. Cam Robinson (OT, 2013)
6. Barkevious Mingo (DE, 2008)
7. Xavier Woods (DB, 2012)
8. Shawn King (ATH, 1989)
9. Slade Bolden (ATH, 2017)
10. Andre Young (DB, 1977)
11. Adam McConathy (LB, 1997)
Fun Facts on West Monroe’s Elite 11
Whitworth played tight end in high school before becoming an All-SEC offensive tackle with the LSU Tigers. Whitworth polished off a 16-year NFL career with four Pro Bowls, a Super Bowl victory in 2022 and was the most recently named the Walter Payton Man of the Year.
Only one player could come close to matching Whitworth’s credentials in his illustrious career, and that’s Stovall. After claiming All-State honors, Stovall captured second place in the Heisman voting before earning three Pro Bowl selections with the Arizona Cardinals. The former LSU player and Tiger head coach is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
James was a former Mr. Football and Defensive MVP at West Monroe before establishing himself as an All-SEC performer at LSU. A recent addition to the College Football Hall of Fame ballot, James ranked second in LSU history with 418 tackles and set a single-season record with 154 tackles in 2002. James recorded 834 tackles and 14 forced fumbles in his 10-year NFL career.
Banks was an All-State running back at West Monroe before joining the Tigers. A picture of Banks’ touchdown in LSU’s upset against Florida in 1997 graced the inside of Sports Illustrated. Banks rushed for 4,921 yards and 60 touchdowns at West Monroe.
Robinson earned back-to-back All-State honors and achieved All-American status at Alabama before being selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Robinson signed a three-year deal worth a max total of $54M earlier this year, per NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport.
Mingo attained Defensive MVP honors in 2008 before earning All-SEC accolades at LSU. Mingo spent eight seasons in the NFL, where he recorded 12.5 sacks and 27 tackles for loss.
At West Monroe, Woods was an All-State kick returner in 2012. The Cowboys selected Woods in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL draft after Woods’ standout career at Louisiana Tech, where he recorded 14 career interceptions. Woods, who joined the Carolina Panthers in the offseason, has eight interceptions in his NFL career.
King logged 8.5 sacks and an interception during his time in the NFL.
Bolden is one of two West Monroe players to earn the Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year Award (McConathy). Bolden recorded 408 receiving yards and three touchdowns in his final year with Alabama before joining the Baltimore Ravens as a free agent earlier this season.
Young spent five seasons in the NFL after earning three All-Southland Conference First-Team selections with Louisiana Tech.
McConathy won back-to-back All-State Defensive MVP Awards at West Monroe.
Catching up with West Monroe Legends
Former NFL players such as Jerry Stovall and Shawn King remember what it’s like to don the West Monroe uniform before the golden era.
King, who was one of the first facemasks Don Shows ever grabbed in 1989, also couldn’t’ forget being part of an NFL locker room and hearing someone talk about his alma mater for the first time.
“That’s when I knew it was big time,” King said.
Players like Stovall and King’s father, David King, were icons at the school before the Rebels transitioned from doormat to powerhouse, as West eluded to. And before Banks ran wild on defenses in 1996, the Rebels were far from a juggernaut in 1993. The little engine that could drew more support with each and every outing during Shows’ first state championship run at West Monroe.
“The games were crazy because the better we got, the more fans came to the game,” Former West Monroe quarterback Bobby Breen said. “The stands were filled. Making that walk from the fieldhouse over to the field, anybody who’s played there knows how special that is. You get a community behind you anywhere, and for players to see that many people in the stands, you feed off of that.
“I remember being down underneath the stadium before the championship game and we were playing Destrehan, and you could hear the fans saying, ‘Wildcats! Wildcats!’ We were like, ‘Golly, they got a bunch of people down there.’ Not too long we started to hear, ‘Rebels! Rebels!’ And it overtook Wildcats. We were like, ‘Heck yeah, we got people out there too.’”
Before 1993, West Monroe had just five postseason berths in its history. Following the 1993 state championship victory, the Rebels would go on to win seven more state titles.
The 1993 postseason run was memorable because the Rebels defeated Carencro, St. Augustine and Destrehan by a combined 15 points in the final three contests. But the 1996 season was arguably just as memorable because of how loud the naysayers were in the offseason.
Banks, who was a senior at the time, was credited by former teammates for “singlehandedly” willing the Rebels to a state title. But he never forgot the doubters going in.
“I always tell these kids don’t listen to other people. Y’all can do it,” Banks said. “They picked us to finish third or fourth in district that year, and I remember thinking we had the tools to go all the way. I asked Coach Shows what he thought and said, ‘Be honest.’ Of course he said, ‘Yes,’ whether he believed it or not.”
West Monroe’s legend grew with national titles in 1998 and 2000. James, who transferred in from Wossman his senior year, jokingly called himself a trailblazer for starting the transfer portal but explained his father worked for the City of West Monroe and got sick and started Dialysis in West Monroe his senior year. Because his friends at Wossman had already graduated early, James’ father asked him if he wanted to transfer to West Monroe, which he eventually did.
And the decision didn’t come without criticism.
“One of my cousins went to Ouachita, and I was good friends with Sammy White III, and those guys didn’t like me going to West Monroe,” James said. “So I remember there was some chatter before that Ouachita game. We got out there, and I think we played Phil Collins throughout the night, and man, it was unbelievable. Walking out there on that field, I’ve played a lot of football games in my career in high school, college and pro, but that Ouachita/West Monroe game, it was just so many people on that field. We had scouts and all that.
“But I wanted to get after that whole offense from Ouachita. I remember we snuck Max Causey in, and he ended up throwing a trick play… And Max Causey throws like this 80-yard bomb. When the receiver caught the ball, we knew right then it was over. We would have bragging rights in NELA for a long time. That’s one of the games that I think really propelled me and gave me the confidence that I can play against anyone.”
James also cleared up rumors that he transferred back to Wossman and graduated as a Wildcat.
“My degree is from West Monroe,” he said.
Few players from Northeast Louisiana can match accolades with Whitworth, who many presume will have Hall of Fame credentials when it’s all said and done. Whitworth, who gave the nod to the '98 championship team over the 2000 squad when comparing the two national championship clubs, said he couldn't have imagined a better sendoff than the Rams' Super Bowl victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in February.
"I couldn't be more blessed to have the opportunity to have both franchises I got to be a part of play in the Super Bowl, and then on top of that to come out on the winning side of it," Whitworth said. "It's just been unbelievable. I don't know if I'll ever be able to put into words how cool it's been."
Whitworth and Stovall stand atop of the panel's Elite 11 rankings, and both certainly took different paths there. While Whitworth was a blue chip prospect, Stovall was the last scholarship offered by LSU. He went from the last scholarship offered to a Heisman runner-up.
"When I was being recruited, Paul Dietzel came and during the conversation he mentioned they had 'X' number of scholarships and all of them had been offered and accepted, but they thought I had some future ahead of me. So if they had anything that happened to a recruit they would call," Stovall said. "When you start looking at it, the good Lord has taken care of me my whole life. I went to LSU simply because one player decided to change his commitment and go to another school. I don't know the young man's name or where he went, but I wish I did because I would like to thank him for what he did for me."
Honorable Mentions
Players worthy of honorable mention were Paul Turner, Michael Hunter, Michael John Leonard, Brian West, Dillon Day, Will Blackwell, Chuck Hunter, Frank Goodin, Luke Sanders, Ralph Williams, Marcus Turner, David Outley, Bobby Breen, Brad Smalling, Richard Ware, Jerome King, Corey Brazil, Rodney Reed, Jerry Wheeler, Dub Hatten, JB Gullatt, Jordan Allen, James McFarland, Jason LeDoux, David King, Ricky Sanders, Dalvin Hutchinson, JR Hayden, Glentrelle Ware, Michael Mims, JJ Johnson, Terry Carter, Isiah Wiley, Lucas Jackson, Shomari Clemons, Darren Moody, Tramissian Davis, Jonathan Tyson, Leroy Fields, Chase Noland, Jarred Frost, Brooks Miller, Jadais Richard, Andrew Gleason, Demario Taylor, Steven Ensminger, Terrell Lathan, Cayden Pierce, Dylan Burdeaux, DJ Banks, Shane Pittard, Chauncey Lee, Ben Soignier, Randy Russell, Luther Davis, Peyton Todd, Larry Wright, Scott McMurray, Mike Cannon, Charles Hendricks, Tommy Glass and Mike Harvey.
