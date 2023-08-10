Three West Monroe High School football players suffered heat exhaustion after football practice Monday. Two players received fluids for dehydration at the hospital and another was transferred to Shreveport after his symptoms continued during the night.
Three West Monroe players receive medical attention from heat exhaustion
Jake Martin
