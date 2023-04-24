An unusual start for Ouachita Parish in LHSAA baseball playoff action featured just one local squad playing a first round postseason game. In actuality, this was a good thing for the parish, as five other teams enjoyed byes in the first round while St. Frederick started the Select Division IV’s single-elimination bracket with a 10-0 victory. But the others did not sit idly by.
Top baseball seeds get into playoff action this week
Jake Martin
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
