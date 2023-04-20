Ouachita Christian boys and girls captured district titles in track, while Wossman secured a 1-3A title on the boys side and Sterlington and Neville added to their district title trophy cases on the girls side.
OCS ran away from its competition in district. The girls totaled 177 points, while St. Frederick placed second with an 86. And the boys boasted a 183 with St. Frederick also taking second place with a 99.5.
Tate Hamby was the overall high point athlete on the boys side and set a school record in long jump (22-2) while Riley Hall, who was one of three high point girls athletes with Cedar Creek’s Annie Jones and OCS’ Anna Dale Melton, set a girls record in the 300-meter hurdles (47.47).
Hall placed first in the 100-meter hurdles (17.03) and 300-meter hurdles (47.47).
Melton garnered first place in the 100-meter dash (12.94), 400-meter dash (1:01.70) and long jump (16-2 ¼), and Caroline Pankey took first place in the 3200-meter run (13:34.13).
Isabella Fulmer took first in the triple jump (32-0), and Ellie Kate Fitzhugh recorded the meet’s best pole vault (8-6).
OCS placed first in the 4x400 relay (4:19.47)
St. Frederick’s Bradie Eppinette took first in the 1600-meter (5:39.61).
Riley Houser took first in the javelin (103-8), and St. Frederick captured the 4x200 relay (1:50.59) and 4x100 relay (52.19).
OCS' Patrick Brocato placed first in the 400-meter dash (51.35), and Hamby earned first place in the long jump (22-2), triple jump (40-8 ¼) and high jump (6-0).
Ryder Bentley showcased his strength with first-place finishes in the shot put (45-8) and discus throw (132-10).
Noah Lovelady captured first in the javelin (164-1) and Mason Minvielle took the top spot in the pole vault (7-0).
OCS earned the top spot in the 4x200 relay (1:30.66) and 4x400 relay (3:36.44).
St. Frederick’s Montrell Conner, who finished as the guys high point in track, took first place in the 110-meter hurdles (15.16) and 300-meter hurdles (42.12). Michael Thompson came in first in the 200-meter dash (23.10) for the Warriors.
St. Frederick placed first in the 4x100-meter relay.
The Neville Lady Tigers flexed their muscles at the District 2-4A meet with a 137.5 total. The boys finished second with a 105.
Representing the Lady Tigers, Hailey Daniels recorded a meet best 12.51 100-meter run. Da’Drika Augustine finished first also in the 200-meter run (27.34), and Makalah Clark had the best 400-meter time (1:03.32). Nina Phelps’ 6:39.00 earned her first place in the 1600-meter run.
Lennon Sirmon’s 17.17 time in the 100-meter hurdles stood as a meet best, and she placed first in the girls high jump (4-10).
Neville finished first in the 4x100 meter relay (49.75), 4x200 meter relay (1:47.17), 4x400 meter relay (4.31.50) and 4x800 meter relay (12:38.50).
Gabby Sumrall captured first place in the girls pole vault (9-06), and Hailey Daniels secured the long jump with an 18 final. Lakiya Harrison scored an 85-02 in the girls discuss throw to take first place.
On the boys side, Kaleb Vaughn captured first place in the boys 100-meter run (11.04) and 200-meter run (22.61). Jaxson Parker’s 48.8 in the 400-meter run also earned himself a first place finish, while Morgan Ozbun claimed first place in the boys 800-meter run (2:08.28) and 1600-meter run (4:55.29).
Like the girls, Neville won the 4x100 meter relay (43.36) and 4x200 meter relay (1:28.02).
In District 1-3A, the Sterlington Lady Panthers took first place with a 141 total. Wossman placed second with a 109 and Carroll came in third with an 83.
Sterlington’s Andie Woodhead claimed first place with a 1600-meter run (5:57.17) and 3200-meter run (13:28.00).
Ana Robinson’s 113-4 in the javelin topped all other competitors, as did Layla Crawley’s high jump (4-10) and Brooklyn Beach’s pole vault (7-0).
Sterlington also took the 4x800 relay with an 11:10:09 time.
Wossman’s Qu’ana Daggs placed first with a 17.6 110-meter hurdles time. Kamilya Minnieweather garnered first place honors in the 100-meter dash (12:25).
The Lady Wildcats took first in the 4x200 relay (1:46.21), 4x100 relay (49.48) and 4x400 relay (4:21.10).
Carroll’s Zavanna King placed first in the 400-meter dash, and Tyneshia Briggs grabbed first place in the 200-meter dash.
On the boys side, Wossman (141) edged Sterlington (134) and Carroll (114) for first place.
Wossman’s Brian Fisher leapt his way to first place in the 110-meter hurdles (14.35), and Jaylon Donson placed first in the 800-meter run (2:12.57).
Johnny Woods placed first in the 200-meter dash (21.67).
Wossman’s 4x200 relay team (1:28) and 4x100 relay team (42.05) captured first place.
Sterlington’s Makiah Smith placed first in the 300-meter hurdles (40.77), and Chey Bridges scored the best time in the 3200-meter run (12:07.72)
Mitch Hodnett earned the nod for first place in shot put (44-7), while Nicholas Crumbley won the discus (121-2) and Caleb Yarbrough scored the best pole vault (10-6).
Carroll’s Ashton Scott earned the best 400-meter dash time (51.57), and Deondre Washington recorded the best long jump (21-3) and high jump (5-10).
Carroll’s 4x800 relay team and 4x400 relay team captured first place.
In the District 2-5A boys meet, Ouachita placed third (106) with West Ouachita (100) and West Monroe (62) finishing behind the Lions in order. Ruston placed first with a 165 total.
Representing the Lions, Chaunky Lewis placed first in the 110-meter hurdles with a 15.24 time. Jayden Abrams garnered first place in the 400-meter dash with a 50.5 time.
West Ouachita’s Janzell Jackson earned the event’s best long jump with a 22-5 best, while Jaylin Holland took first place honors with a 44-4. Jackson also had the event’s best high jump with a 6-4, and Amarion Bradley recorded the best pole vault with a 13-0.
West Monroe’s Landon Spears took first place in the 3200-meter with a 9:39.78 time. Corbin Gann’s javelin throw (177-11 ½) earned himself first place in the event.
On the girls side, Alexandria (230) ran away with the event, while West Ouachita (90) placed third ahead of Ouachita (59) and West Monroe (33).
West Ouachita’s Macy Hattaway placed first in the 300-meter hurdles (47.24), and Katelen Wooley took first place in the triple jump (35-7 ¼).
Ouachita’s Danielle Lee earned first place in the high jump (5-2), and joined Mi’Kera Abrams, Chasity Brown and Journee Carter in earning second place in the 4x200 relay (1:45.64).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.