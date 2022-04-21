Ouachita Christian and Sterlington claimed district championships in track Wednesday afternoon, while Ouachita had a second place finish behind Ruston in District 2-5A.
Arguably the most anticipated event took place at ULM between triple jumpers B.J. Green of Ruston and Jeremy Nelson of Ouachita. Green and Nelson have been battling it out for the best triple jump in the entire country, and last Wednesday’s event belonged to Green.
Nelson got off to a great start, as his first jump was 49-8. Ruston’s track star regained the edge, however, with a 50-7. Nelson and Green decided to pass on their final attempts of the competition, thus round one goes to Green. These two will see one another in competition in Natchitoches next week for the Region I-5A meet.
Ruston’s 204 total points in boys and 206 in girls were good enough to garner first place results at the district meet. Ouachita boys came in second with a 133 total.
Ouachita’s Jaylen Kincaid recorded the district-high 23-2 long jump.
Sterlington swept district in boys and girls. The boys recorded a 144, besting Wossman’s 101 score, while the girls totaled a 123 to edge Wossman’s 119.
Sterlington’s Mollie Sims captured long-distance first place finishes, which helped swing the competition in Sterlington’s favor. Anna Brook Hinson’s first place finish in the pole vault followed by a second place finish of Bruin Foster earned Sterlington 14 total points in the meet.
On the boys side, Makiah Smith captured both the best 300-meter hurdles time and best high jump.
Ouachita Christian boys and girls won third straight district title in track Wednesday afternoon.
Individual highlights during the District 2-1A meet included the Noah Sharplin Positive Attitude Award, which is presented to one boy and one girl from the district.
St. Frederick's Alyssa Dismuke earned the award for her team, while Ouachita Christian's Jay Parker was the recipient for his squad. Parker also set the school record today in the 1600 meter run with a time of four minutes and 37 seconds.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
