The 2020 Trey Altick Prep Classic hits the parish this weekend with baseball teams from across the state competing on the diamond. 

Below is the site, date and start time for local teams participating in the tournament:

@ West Monroe

Thursday

4:00 – West Monroe vs. John Curtis

6:30 – Airline vs. Greenbrier

Friday

4:30 - West Monroe vs. Central

7:00 – Tioga vs. Greenbrier

Saturday

10:00 – West Monroe vs. University

12:30 – Jena vs. University

3:00 – Jena vs. Eunice

5:30 – West Monroe vs. Brandon

@ West Ouachita

Thursday

4:30 – El Dorado vs. St. Thomas More

7:00 - West Ouachita vs Walker

Friday

4:30 – West Ouachita vs. Brusly

7:00 – Brusly vs. Captain Shreve

Saturday

10:00 – West Ouachita vs. Eunice

12:30 – Brookhaven vs. Pineville

3:00 – North DeSoto vs. Pineville

5:30 – West Ouachitavs. North DeSoto

@ Ruston

Thursday

4:30 – Haughton vs. Eunice

7:00 – Ruston vs. Central

Friday

4:30 – Ruston vs. St. Thomas More

7:00 – Brandon vs. Benton

Saturday

10:00 – Ruston vs. St. Charles Catholic             

12:30 – Benton vs. El Dorado

3:00 – Benton vs. Alexandria Senior

5:30 – Ruston vs. El Dorado

@ Ouachita Christian

Thursday

4:30 –Ouachita Christian vs. Brusly

7:00 – Ouachita Christian vs. St. Charles Catholic

4:30 – Plaquemine vs. Delhi Charter

7:00 – Ouachita Christian vs. Baptist Prep

Saturday

10:00 – C. E. Byrd vs. Alexandria Senior

12:30 – Baptist Prep vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

3:00 – Ouachita Christian vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

5:30 – Union Parish vs. Crossett

@ St. Frederick

Thursday

4:00 – St. Frederick vs. Crossett

7:00 - Lafayette Christian vs. D’Arbonne Woods

Friday

5:00 – St. Frederick vs. Catholic, Pointe Coupee

7:30 – St. Frederick vs. Kinder

Saturday

10:00 – Loranger vs. Newman

12:30 – Kinder vs. Dunham

3:00 – Kinder vs. Beekman Charter

5:30 – St. Frederick vs. Beekman Charter

@ Ouachita

Thursday

4:30 – Ouachita vs. North DeSoto

7:00 – Plaquemine vs. Brookhaven

Friday

4:30 – Ouachita vs. Evangel

7:00 – D’Arbonne Woods vs. Family Comm. Chr.

Saturday

10:00 – Ouachita vs. Walker

12:30 – Evangel vs. Walker

3:00 – Evangel vs. Greenbrier

5:30 – Ouachita vs. Haughton

@ Neville

Thursday

5:00 – Loranger vs. Oak Grove

7:30 – Opelousas Catholic vs. Newman

Friday

4:30 – Airline vs. John Curtis

7:00 – Neville vs. Alexandria Senior

Saturday

10:00 – Central vs. Parkway

12:30 – Plaquemine vs. Parkway

3:00 – Mangham vs. Loranger

5:30 – Neville vs. Vilonia

@ Claiborne Christian

Friday

3:15 – Claiborne Christian vs. Opelousas Catholic

Saturday

10:00 – Claiborne Christian vs. Catholic, Pointe Coupee

 

