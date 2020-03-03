The 2020 Trey Altick Prep Classic hits the parish this weekend with baseball teams from across the state competing on the diamond.
Below is the site, date and start time for local teams participating in the tournament:
@ West Monroe
Thursday
4:00 – West Monroe vs. John Curtis
6:30 – Airline vs. Greenbrier
Friday
4:30 - West Monroe vs. Central
7:00 – Tioga vs. Greenbrier
Saturday
10:00 – West Monroe vs. University
12:30 – Jena vs. University
3:00 – Jena vs. Eunice
5:30 – West Monroe vs. Brandon
@ West Ouachita
Thursday
4:30 – El Dorado vs. St. Thomas More
7:00 - West Ouachita vs Walker
Friday
4:30 – West Ouachita vs. Brusly
7:00 – Brusly vs. Captain Shreve
Saturday
10:00 – West Ouachita vs. Eunice
12:30 – Brookhaven vs. Pineville
3:00 – North DeSoto vs. Pineville
5:30 – West Ouachitavs. North DeSoto
@ Ruston
Thursday
4:30 – Haughton vs. Eunice
7:00 – Ruston vs. Central
Friday
4:30 – Ruston vs. St. Thomas More
7:00 – Brandon vs. Benton
Saturday
10:00 – Ruston vs. St. Charles Catholic
12:30 – Benton vs. El Dorado
3:00 – Benton vs. Alexandria Senior
5:30 – Ruston vs. El Dorado
@ Ouachita Christian
Thursday
4:30 –Ouachita Christian vs. Brusly
7:00 – Ouachita Christian vs. St. Charles Catholic
4:30 – Plaquemine vs. Delhi Charter
7:00 – Ouachita Christian vs. Baptist Prep
Saturday
10:00 – C. E. Byrd vs. Alexandria Senior
12:30 – Baptist Prep vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
3:00 – Ouachita Christian vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
5:30 – Union Parish vs. Crossett
@ St. Frederick
Thursday
4:00 – St. Frederick vs. Crossett
7:00 - Lafayette Christian vs. D’Arbonne Woods
Friday
5:00 – St. Frederick vs. Catholic, Pointe Coupee
7:30 – St. Frederick vs. Kinder
Saturday
10:00 – Loranger vs. Newman
12:30 – Kinder vs. Dunham
3:00 – Kinder vs. Beekman Charter
5:30 – St. Frederick vs. Beekman Charter
@ Ouachita
Thursday
4:30 – Ouachita vs. North DeSoto
7:00 – Plaquemine vs. Brookhaven
Friday
4:30 – Ouachita vs. Evangel
7:00 – D’Arbonne Woods vs. Family Comm. Chr.
Saturday
10:00 – Ouachita vs. Walker
12:30 – Evangel vs. Walker
3:00 – Evangel vs. Greenbrier
5:30 – Ouachita vs. Haughton
@ Neville
Thursday
5:00 – Loranger vs. Oak Grove
7:30 – Opelousas Catholic vs. Newman
Friday
4:30 – Airline vs. John Curtis
7:00 – Neville vs. Alexandria Senior
Saturday
10:00 – Central vs. Parkway
12:30 – Plaquemine vs. Parkway
3:00 – Mangham vs. Loranger
5:30 – Neville vs. Vilonia
@ Claiborne Christian
Friday
3:15 – Claiborne Christian vs. Opelousas Catholic
Saturday
10:00 – Claiborne Christian vs. Catholic, Pointe Coupee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.