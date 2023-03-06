The West Monroe Rebels (10-1) and Neville Tigers (6-4) defeated every team in front of them over the weekend during the always challenging Trey Altick Louisiana Prep Classic.
Fifty-three teams flooded Northeast Louisiana last weekend, and West Monroe and Neville were two of five teams to go unblemished.
West Monroe collected victories over Parkway (5-4), Destrehan (11-1), St. Charles Catholic (8-1) and Brandon, Miss. (4-0).
LSU commit John Pearson and Trey Hawsey doubled in the Parkway win, while freshman Bradyn Garner held Brandon's offense in check on the bump. The young LSU commit struck out seven batters and allowed three runs on one hit and two walks.
West Monroe collected 11 hits in the win against Destrehan. Nolan Norris and Pearson tripled, while Hayden Federico doubled in the victory. Dalton Richardson allowed one run on three hits and two walks.
In the victory over St. Charles Catholic, Federico produced three hits, while Lytton Arledge and Hawsey added two more. Hawsey, the reigning Ouachita Citizen Player of the Year, homered in the win.
Gage Carr allowed no runs on three hits and two walks in five innings pitched.
And finally, in the 4-0 win over Brandon, Drew Ferguson earned the victory on the mound with no runs allowed on three hits and two walks in 5.2 innings pitched. Jack Cowan collected the save.
Federico, the Ole Miss commit, recorded 12 hits with 11 RBIs in his last six games, while Hawsey, the Louisiana Tech commit, produced 10 hits with three doubles and two homers and 13 RBIs.
Neville scored 27 runs in three tournament wins over the weekend. The Tigers beat Slidell (9-8), Brusly (12-6) and Mangham (6-5) in the tourney.
In the Slidell win, Sutton Lewis led the team at the plate with a two-for-three day. Hunt Grant doubled in the Tiger victory.
In the win over Brusly, Bradley Hanlon collected two hits, including a triple, while Grant and Rudy Dozier doubled.
And finally, in the win against Mangham, Cam Riley allowed two runs on five hits and no walk through six innings. Riley collected six strikeouts. Neville produced just two hits in the win but took advantage of five Mangham errors.
Ouachita Christian (8-2) recorded a 3-1 showing in the tournament. OCS began the tournament with a 2-1 stumble against St. Charles Catholic, where Carter Volion allowed one run on one hit and four walks through four innings. OCS could only muster four hits in the loss, however.
The Eagles' bats got going in the next game, as OCS defeated Crossett (Arkansas), 13-3, Friday. Zach White led the team at the plate with a 3-for-3 outing that included two home runs. Jett Hudnall fanned eight batters and allowed one run on one hit and three walks in four innings pitched.
OCS followed the offensive fireworks with a 5-3 win against Newman on Saturday. Landon Graves tripled and Owen Hudnall doubled in the win.
Grayson Smalling recorded two hits and two RBIs in Saturday's 5-1 victory against Captain Shreve. Karson Trichel allowed one run on one hit and five walks with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched.
West Ouachita (2-5) went 1-2 in the tournament. The Chiefs started the tournament with a 3-2 loss against Destrehan, rebounded with a 12-2 victory over Catholic — Pointe Coupee and dropped the final game of the tournament to Glenbrook in a 13-11 affair.
Ouachita (3-7), Claiborne Christian (0-2) and River Oaks (1-3) struggled to pick up a victory over the weekend.
St. Frederick took two of three against Sterlington (5-3) over the weekend in a three-game series. Garrett Taylor got the better of Sterlington in a classic pitcher's duel with Dylan Downs Thursday. Taylor struck out five and allowed no runs on four hits and two walks in seven innings pitched, while Downs struck out eight and allowed one run on four hits and two walks in 6.1 innings.
Sterlington evened up the series with a 19-7 victory on Saturday, where Easton Bruscato, Sterling Sims, John Barr, Peyton Robinson and Travis Adams each recorded two hits apiece.
St. Frederick won the rubber match with Eli Carr's walk-off hit on Saturday. Kaden Miller recorded three hits for the Warriors in the victory.
