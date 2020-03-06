A furious late rally by the Ouachita Lady Lions came up short in the Class 5A State Championship, as Benton capitalized on a multitude of Lady Lion turnovers in Friday night's 62-48 victory.
A fast start got derailed by foul trouble, turnovers and hot hands going cold in Lake Charles.
The Lady Lions cut the deficit to 11 points with 2:20 remaining. Benton, who once led by 18 points in the fourth quarter, had its lead cut in half thanks to pressure defense from Ouachita. Benton also took quick shots on the offensive end, which allowed the Lady Lions to rebound and counter on the other end.
But Ouachita ultimately couldn't overcome the deficit on a frustrating night offensively.
Ouachita didn't make its first field goal in the third quarter until the three-minute mark, and the Lady Lions were 1-of-15 from the field in the quarter.
Ouachita recorded 22 turnovers in the first three quarters alone.
Lafeadria Green headed to the bench early in the second quarter after picking up her second foul of the game. Fouls and turnovers were the story of the first half, as those two things opened the door for Benton to take control of the title game.
If not for those factors, Ouachita would have run past Benton, as the Lady Lions had a double-digit advantage in fast breaks and in the paint.
Green exited the game with the Lady Lions leading 18-12, and with her on the bench, the Lady Tigers took the lead with a 13-0 run.
Benton built a 28-18 lead, as Ouachita scored just two points in the first five minutes of the quarter. Green stopped the bleeding with another basket in the paint. After going 3-for-5 in the first quarter from 3-point range, the Lady Lions were just 1-of-5 from deep in the second quarter.
All in all, it was a disastrous quarter for the Lady Lions, as Benton outscored Ouachita, 21-9, to take a 33-24 halftime lead.
Ouachita had 18 turnovers in the first half alone.
Benton made just 4-of-17 shots in the first quarter. Despite the high turnover rate, Ouachita made 67 percent of its shots in the quarter.
Cambria Hargrave and Breanna Day knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Lady Lions an 8-5 lead.
Day hit her second 3-pointer a couple of minutes later to expand Ouachita's lead to five. Hargrave kept the Lady Lions in front by going cost-to-coast with about a minute to play. Hargrave, who averages nine points per contest, scored seven points in the first quarter alone.
Faith Lee got a bucket to fall at the buzzer to give Ouachita a 16-12 lead at the end of the quarter.
