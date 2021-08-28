West Ouachita head coach Mike Rainwater kept the message simple after the Chiefs lost their jamboree to Winnfield Friday night.
“Our record is still 0-0,” Rainwater said. “That’s why we have scrimmages and jamborees. When you’ve been in this profession long enough, you see teams start out slow and gain ground. The game of football is a very humbling one. We just have to keep our foot on the pedal.”
The Chiefs took a 6-3 lead into halftime against Winnfield, but West Ouachita ultimately fell 10-6.
The jamboree ended much differently than the way it started. Out of the gates, West Ouachita quarterback Mason Cobb connected with R.J. Henderson on a 70-yard touchdown pass to give the Chiefs a 6-0 edge. But then came the lull.
“From then on our offense got satisfied,” Rainwater said. “We didn’t capitalize off of that. Good things are going to happen, but you have to keep rolling. We turned the ball over too much. When you don’t execute on offense and you turn the ball over, good things aren’t going to happen.”
Cobb split time with freshman quarterback Sam Ozark, which the coaching staff felt was needed to get Ozark some valuable reps against live competition.
“We saw some good things from Ozark, but he showed his youth at times, which we knew he would,” Rainwater said. “He’s going to take some bumps, but we just have to get better. And we have to get better up front and get better on some timing with some meshes. Just have to clean some things up.”
Rainwater said the Chiefs turned the ball over three times, but West Ouachita’s defense kept the team in it by feasting on some Winnfield turnovers. Michael Nolan forced a fumble and the Chiefs pounced on a loose football after a poor snap exchange.
“One thing is our guys always play hard. We give great effort,” Rainwater said. “(Running back) Kohl Nolan had a pretty good night. We just have to be able to put it all together. I felt like we shot ourselves in the foot every drive. We move the ball and then look up and we had one drive start from the 20 and go all the way to the 25 before we had negative plays on botched protection. We have one returning starter up front with (Thomas) Wink. We just have to clean some things up.”
The Chiefs will go back to the drawing board in hopes of producing a much better outcome when they host Delhi Charter Friday night.
