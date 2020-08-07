On a day where both Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs opened official fall workouts, the big news came off the field.
Louisiana Tech Director of Athletics Tommy McClelland announced today that the Bulldogs will play host to UL-Monroe at Independence Stadium on Saturday, November 21.
This is a one game contract and a game time will be released at a later date.
Both programs had openings on November 21 following the SEC’s decision to go to a league-only schedule. Tech was slated to travel to Vanderbilt while ULM was scheduled to play at Arkansas, but both contests were cancelled by those SEC schools.
“When we lost our game against Vanderbilt, it obviously created a hole in our schedule,” said McClelland. “As we looked to when and where it was appropriate to add a game, we felt we needed to fill that date on the schedule. ULM was in the same situation with the same available date.
“However, in a year where there may be restrictions on stadium capacities, we felt it wasn’t fair to either program to be the home team. Therefore when I reached out to Scott McDonald and proposed the idea of playing in Shreveport, he agreed it was the best scenario. It gives us the best chance at a larger crowd even if there are seating restrictions.”
“We’re excited to add Louisiana Tech to our 2020 football schedule,” ULM Athletics Director Scott McDonald said. “Tommy McClelland and I began discussions last week and given the scheduling challenges both programs were facing due to COVID-19, it made perfect sense to schedule a neutral site game in Shreveport. This game gives both passionate fan bases something to look forward to in November.”
“I’m sure our players will be thrilled to see Louisiana Tech has been added to this season’s schedule,” ULM head football coach Matt Viator said. “Obviously, I have a great deal of respect for Tommy McClelland (former athletics director at McNeese State), Skip Holtz and the Louisiana Tech football program. It also will be exciting for our players to have an opportunity to play at Independence Stadium in Shreveport.”
It will mark the first meeting between the Warhawks and Bulldogs in 20 seasons. ULM and Louisiana Tech played each other for 39 consecutive seasons from 1953-91. After a five-year break in the series, the Warhawks and Bulldogs met for four-straight years from 1997-2000. LA Tech leads the all-time series, 30-13, including eight consecutive victories. ULM won seven out of eight meetings from 1980-97, including five in a row from 1983-87.
Ticket information for the Nov. 21 ULM-LA Tech match-up will be announced at a later date. Top priority will be given to ULM season-ticket holders while processing requests for this game.
This will be the first meeting between the Bulldogs and the Warhawks on the gridiron since a 42-19 win by Tech at ULM in 2000.
The series started in 1953 with a 61-6 win by the Bulldogs.
McClelland said that LA Tech will be designated home team and C-USA owns the TV rights to the game. However, the two Universities will split the seating in the stadium 50-50. Each school will receive the revenue it generates from ticket sales through their respective ticket offices. All expenses will be split between the two sides.
More information on ticket sales will be released in the near future.
