ULM water ski coach Michael Woodgate was involved in a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon.
Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 139 just north of Bayou Oaks Drive. This crash involved a bicycle and claimed the life of a man from Monroe.
The initial investigation revealed 28-year-old Michael Woodgate of Monroe, was riding his bicycle southbound on the shoulder of Louisiana Highway 139. For reasons still under investigation, Woodgate entered the travel lane and was struck by a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado. Although Woodgate was wearing a helmet he was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office.
Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind bicyclists to never assume that a motorist can see you. Simple precautions, such as wearing an approved bicycle helmet and reflective materials, are key to preventing crashes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.