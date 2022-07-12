Madelyn Fletcher was ready to earn her spot with ULM softball the second she arrived on campus.
Thanks to her work ethic, she did just that as a freshman in 2021 and was a stalwart in the infield during the 2022 season.
“I’ve been taught my whole life that you don’t just get a spot. You have to work for it,” Fletcher said. “So I knew I was going to have to put the work in, and I think (former Ouachita) Coach (Tim) Whitman really prepared me for that. I knew I had to do whatever it takes and that meant doing the extra.”
As a true freshman, one year after having her senior season in high school canceled due to COVID-19, Fletcher slashed a .206 batting average with three doubles, 12 RBIs and 15 walks. She started 30 games at shortstop and 46 overall in year one.
Following her immediate contributions, the former Ouachita standout went on a self-reflective journey. Before Fletcher could focus on furthering her athletic career, she had to overcome the mental hurdles she dealt with as a freshman.
“My sophomore year, I told myself that I have to focus on myself and how I can improve for the team,” Fletcher said. “All I worked on in the fall was working on those mental struggles. I told myself, ‘Don’t think in the future or in the past. Focus on what you can that day and make adjustments a lot quicker.’”
Fletcher started the season like a house of fire. She doubled (eight) her multi-hit games from a season ago, and actually equaled 2021’s multi-hit games (four) within the first four games of the season.
Fletcher hit her first home run of her career against Stephen F. Austin on Feb. 13 in ULM's host tournament. It actually followed a comedic moment at the plate.
“I remember during that at bat, I swung and missed and whiffed so hard,” Fletcher said. “I just started laughing. That was the only thing you could do. I looked at Coach Molly (Fichtner) and just started laughing. I got back in the box and told myself if she throws anything close you’re going to hit it. I knew it was hit high, but I didn’t think it was going over. I was jumping up and down, and when we pass Coach Molly, we always jump in the air and bump each other. I almost knocked her down I was so excited.”
Fletcher’s batting average improved to .241 on the season and she doubled her RBIs (24) during her sophomore campaign. She also moved around from shortstop to third base, and even played a little second base. The coaching staff wants her to continue to be a flexible infielder moving forward.
The mental blocks still came, just like with most baseball and softball players. But ULM's utility player didn’t allow one bad day to linger into the next, which showcased her growth as a softball player.
“I was proud of myself for not letting those mental blocks get to me,” Fletcher said. “My whole sophomore year, I didn’t look at stats. So I didn’t really know what any of them were. Of course, me and my parents have talked about it after the season.”
What also helped contribute to Fletcher’s improvement as a softball player was the camaraderie formed with her teammates. What was ultimately lacking in year one became a focus of the team in year two. And it was visible both at practice — when coaches and teammates celebrate routine plays — and during the biggest moments of the season.
“My favorite thing about hitting that home run was touching home plate and seeing my teammates just as excited as if they hit the home run,” Fletcher said.
ULM won 10 more softball games in 2022 to post a 27-27 overall record. With all the major pieces returning, plus the additions of four freshmen and another transfer, the Warhawks will look to post their first winning record since 2017.
Last season created a spark that Fletcher hopes generates a wildfire in 2023.
“I know the team chemistry will be really good, and I believe if you don’t have team chemistry, you don’t have much,” Fletcher said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.