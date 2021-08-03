The ninth annual “Under the Lights” Wiffle Ball Tournament returns to the Biedenharn Sports Complex Aug. 13-14.
Cost to participate in the tournament will be $60 for four-man teams. Five games are guaranteed for all who sign up and divisions expand to boys (upper, middle and lower), girls and adults.
There will be three pool play games before teams take part in the double elimination portion of the bracket.
“What started back in 2013 as an event to raise money for a little sixth grader, me, to go to El Salvador with my church has turned into an event where last year we had 66 teams,” tournament organizer Reece Aultman said. “And it’s just continuing to grow.”
The tournament morphed into a charity event to help family members or individuals within the community. This year’s proceeds will go to Earl and Cathey O’Neal.
“Cathey was recently diagnosed with MS, causing her to lose her job and Earl has taken off a lot of work to take care of her,” Aultman said.
For those interested in registering, mail $60 with your team name, players’ names, ages, grades and genders to Anthony Martin at 318 Green Road, West Monroe, La. 71291. Checks are to be made out to Martin.
For any more information, contact Aultman at 318-376-3001.
