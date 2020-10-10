No quarantine or hurricane could prevent Union or Ouachita from slugging it out on the field Saturday afternoon. And football fans should be grateful. After all, the Lions and Farmers delivered an instant classic that culminated in a 44-41 Union victory.
After a back-and-forth fourth quarter that featured four lead changes, Ouachita faced a 1st-and-goal from the 4-yard line with four seconds remaining in the contest. Trailing by three, the Lions elected to go for the win rather than the field goal and senior quarterback Zach Shaw’s pass fell incomplete.
Ouachita coaches rushed onto the field, demanding a penalty be thrown for pass interference. But their efforts were unsuccessful, as Ouachita fell in its first contest of the season.
“I felt like we had some momentum offensively,” Ouachita head coach Jeff Fitzgerald said. “We had been moving the ball well. Hadn’t stopped them, and they hadn’t stopped us. That point and time, put it in the hands of our seniors. I’d do it again.”
Ouachita’s loss came roughly a day after Ouachita defenders got out of a two-week quarantine. Thirteen Ouachita defenders were in quarantine the last two weeks after being exposed to a Franklin Parish offensive lineman that tested positive for COVID-19 in the fall scrimmage. Fitzgerald, who was exposed to COVID-19 by a close friend, was also in quarantine.
“There’s only so much you can do in meetings,” Fitzgerald said.
Union’s sophomore tailback Treyvion Holly rushed for 297 yards and five touchdowns, including a 99-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
“The young man has been starting for us since he was in eighth grade and he’s always said put it on his back and he’ll get it for us,” Union head coach Joe Spatafora said.
Slowing down Holly and company was a fear realized by Ouachita’s coaching staff.
“You worry about their conditioning, and obviously their running back is a phenomenal player,” Fitzgerald said. “Coach Spat does a great job with those guys. Puts a hard nose team on the field.”
While Ouachita’s defense allowed 31 points in the second half, the Lions offense kicked into gear, especially its passing game. Shaw completed passes to eight different players and threw for 210 yards and two scores in the loss.
Union tied the game, 28-28, in the third quarter before Shaw found Jaeden LeDent on a 28-yard score to give the Lions a touchdown lead. Cayle Wheeler grabbed an interception for the Lions on the ensuing possession, and Ouachita took over midfield. The Lions drove the football all the way to the 1-yard line, however, Marcell Henderson was stuffed on a 4th-and-goal attempt with less than five minutes remaining.
That’s when Holly burst through the line on a 99-yard score before punching in the 2-point after. The seesaw battle continued through the fourth, as Shaw found D.J. Jacobs on a 9-yard touchdown pass with 2:59 remaining. That gave Ouachita a 41-36 edge.
Union quarterback Cole Dison hit Dylan Harris on a 25-yard strike in the end zone with 51 seconds remaining before the Farmers made it 44-41 on Holly’s 2-point conversion.
Despite the lack of practice time, the defense played its gaps and limited the big plays to just one 40-yard touchdown run from Holly in the first half. In fact, Holly scored two touchdowns in the half, but the first was set up by a 3-and-out by the Lions inside their own 5-yard line. A 4-yard punt that followed — thanks to a huge gust of wind that pushed quarterback/punter Zach Shaw’s ball back toward his own end zone — gave Holly four plays to push it in. He did so on a 4th-and-goal from the one.
It took Ouachita two plays to tie the game, 7-7, as speed back Henderson found a seam and raced 73 yards for the score. Back-and-forth Union and Ouachita went in the first quarter, as Holly scored on his 40-yard scamper. A missed extra point after would be key, though, as Ouachita followed the play with a 12-play, 80-yard drive that culminated in a 4-yard run by Boris Richard. William Mondrogon’s pivotal extra point gave the Lions a 14-13 edge.
Richard rushed for 119 yards on 11 carries.
Shaw found the end zone for the first time in 2020 later in the second quarter on a 5-yard run, but the pivotal play of the half came minutes later in the second quarter for Union.
The ensuing kickoff was fielded near the goal line before the Union ball carrier was dragged down at his own 3-yard line. Holly coughed up the football three plays later and freshman defensive back Jeremy Nelson picked up the fumble, evaded tacklers and ran into the end zone for the 10-yard scoop and score.
That allowed the Lions to take a 28-13 lead into the half.
Ouachita will look for its first win when the Lions host Bastrop at 7 p.m. Friday.
