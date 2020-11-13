Another stellar Trey Holly performance kept (7-0) Union Parish undefeated in a 48-18 victory against (2-2) Carroll Thursday night. But the No. 2 Farmers are so much more than a one-man team if you ask Carroll head coach Tank Washington.
"They were more consistent than we were last night," Washington said Friday morning. "Our defense played pretty good on first and second down, but then would give up that play-action pass. They scored on that a couple times. I think we had a good plan going in, but we just didn't execute."
Holly, who rushed for more than 200 yards a multiple touchdowns in the victory, scored on the Farmers opening possession, but Carroll matched scores with Union in the early going. Carroll's own talented running back Amareya Greeley found the end zone twice, as Union led 14-12 in the first half.
The Farmer then created some separation, however, and that applied pressure for Carroll's offense to make up some ground through the air. That forced the Bulldogs into some key mistakes the Farmers took full advantage of.
"Once we got behind, we didn't run the ball as much," Washington said. "(Union) could compete for a championship this year, but we aren't too far behind them. They've played more games than we have. I think our kids will rally back after the loss."
Up next for the Bulldogs is a home matchup against Sterlington Friday at 7 p.m.
The Panthers haven't played since Oct. 30, as contact tracing forced Sterlington's defense into quarantine the last two weeks. Carroll knows the feeling after going through something similar earlier this year.
"It's really difficult to prepare for because no matter what plan you put together, you just don't know how the kids will respond," Washington said.
Sterlington head coach Lee Doty complimented the Bulldogs for the season they've had despite graduating so many players on both sides of the ball.
Washington said he believed in his young players and isn't surprised by the success his young team has had.
"We knew what we had coming back," Washington said. "We were busy trying to put our plans together because we knew we had a good group. We just need to play more games."
