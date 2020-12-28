State title challengers Union Parish swept the top honors for District 2-3A. Joe Spatafora earned coach of the year during the Farmers undefeated run, while running back Trey Holly, who has amassed more than 2,000 rushing yards in 2020, earned offensive MVP and Hayden Edwards earned defensive MVP.
Like the Farmers, the Sterlington Panthers were well represented on the list. Running backs Zach Crain and J’Keldrick Miller, offensive linemen Payton Parks-Smith and Edmun Williams, receiver John Barr, and tight end Tony Riveria were all first-team offensive selections, while linebackers Colin Foy, Parker Coley and Luke Handy joined defensive back Cliff Jones and linemen Jordan Doaty and Caleb Andrews as first-team defensive selections. Both kickers were honored. William Perkins was also a first-team selection, while Jacob Green was a second-team selection.
The Panthers also had several second-team members with quarterback Grant Mangrum, offensive linemen Joby Guthrie, Brenden McNair, Ian McGough and Jordan Johnson, receiver Brandon Brewer, defensive backs Ram Foster, Maddox Bryan, Ahmad Mills and Cole Thompson, and defensive linemen Bryce Lark and Kellen Hall. The Panthers went 2-1 in district play with their only loss coming against Union. Foster was a first-team selection as kick returner.
The Carroll Bulldogs had the second most members on the team after a 1-2 district record.
Star running back A’Mareya Greeley was a first-team offensive selection, along with receiver Demardrick Blunt and offensive linemen Michael Tillman, Jy’Quarrius Brown and Quiwan McNair. The Bulldogs landed linebackers Derrick Conner and Latravion Christian on the first-team defense, along with defensive linemen Davion Edwards and Phillippe Price and defensive back Aneus Roberts.
As second-team selections, quarterback Antonio Hollins, receiver Emontae Brown, offensive linemen Damien Toney and Thomas Little, receiver Markee Hatfield, defensive linemen Dalion Ceasar and Brown, and defensive backs Carter, Tyrone Winston and Anthony Greeley carried the torch for the Carroll Bulldogs.
The Richwood Rams, with an 0-2 district record, had the third most players in the parish. Athlete Michael Sherman, receiver Devin Hampton, running back Terry Meneweather and offensive lineman Isaiah Matthews were first-team offensive selections, while defensive linemen Keyshawn Reed and Wesley Williams and defensive backs Deveryn Brooks and Calvin Henderson held it down for the defense.
Representing the Rams on the second-team were receivers Antonio Taylor and Anajie Wordlaw and offensive lineman Myron Thomas, defensive linemen Justin Wilson and Jacoby Singleton, linebacker Jamauri McNeal and defensive back Xavier Wright.
The Wossman Wildcats, with an 0-1 district record, had six first-team selections. Running back Jessie Booker, receiver Pat Williams, offensive lineman Kendrick Metoyer, defensive back Quinterious Daggs, defensive lineman Charles Dade and defensive back Dekaryus Randle were all first-team selections.
Representing the Wildcats on the second team were receiver Jordan Jackson, quarterback Terraus Harris and offensive lineman Joseph Horne, while defensive lineman Jayden Williams, defensive back Charles Bradshaw and linebacker Kori Hall rounded out the second unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.