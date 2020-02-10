West Monroe boys and girls soccer clubs, along with Ouachita and St. Frederick’s boys soccer teams, suffered first round upsets in the LHSAA playoffs last week.
The No. 14 Rebels boys lost to No. 17 Sulphur, 1-0, while the No. 12 girls fell to No. 21 Destrehan by the same score. The No. 9 Lions fell to No. 24 McKinley, 3-1, in the first round. The No. 12 Warriors fell to No. 21 Covenant, 2-0.
It was business as usual for the remaining squads.
On the girls side, No. 10 West Ouachita defeated No. 23 Opelousas, 4-0, before facing No. 7 Ouachita Tuesday in Division II action..
Staying in Division II, No. 2 Neville received a first round bye before playing No. 15 Haughton.
In Division III, No. 7 Sterlington received a first round bye before facing No. 10 North Vermillion Tuesday.
No. 20 St. Frederick and No. 17 OCS lost in Division IV. The Lady Warriors fell, 5-0, to Sacred Heart-New Orleans, while the Lady Eagles suffered a 4-0 loss to Evangel.
As for the boys, No. 4 Neville received a first-round bye before taking on No. 13 Terrebonne on Thursday.
No. 16 Sterlington defeated No. 17 Leesville in the first round and is scheduled to face No. 1 Vandebilt Catholic.
In Division IV, St. Frederick lost to No. 21 Covenant, 2-0, and OCS fell to No. 13 Ascension Episcopal, 7-1, in first-round action.
