St. Frederick will host the 14th annual Vacanza Classic, Thursday, Friday and Saturday with 40 soccer matches on the docket. A total of 23 teams (12 boys, 11 girls) will compete in the event.
Games will be played at three venues — the St. Frederick soccer and football fields, and Neville’s football stadium. In the event of rain, games scheduled for the St. Fred soccer field will be switched to Ouachita, and Sterlington will serve as the backup pitch for games at the St. Fred football field.
The group breakdown:
BOYS
Gold A
Neville
Loyola
West Monroe
Gold B
Sterlington
Live Oak
Ouachita
Silver A
St. Frederick
West Ouachita
Ruston
Silver B
Union Parish
Delta Charter
Houma Christian
GIRLS
Gold A
Neville
West Ouachita
Live Oak
Gold B
Sterlington
Sulphur
West Monroe
Silver
St. Frederick
Airline
Ruston
Delta Charter
New Iberia
_________
The complete tournament schedule:
At St. Frederick Soccer Field
Thursday, Dec. 19
5:30 — St. Frederick vs. Union (boys)
7:00 — St. Frederick vs. Ruston (girls)
8:30 — West Ouachita vs. Sulphur (girls)
Friday, Dec. 20
4:00 — Delta Charter vs. St. Frederick (boys)
5:20 — West Ouachita vs. Union (boys)
6:40 — St. Frederick vs. Airline (girls)
8:00 — Sterlington vs. Loyola (boys)
Saturday, Dec. 21
8:00 — Ruston vs. New Iberia (girls)
9:20 — Sterlington vs. Houma Christian (boys)
10:40 — St. Frederick vs. New Iberia (girls)
12:00 — West Ouachita vs. Delta Charter (boys)
1:20 — Delta Charter vs. St. Frederick (girls)
2:40 — Houma vs. West Ouachita (boys)
FINALS
5:00 — Top two point teams in Silver A and Silver B (boys)
_________
At St. Frederick Football Field
Friday, Dec. 20
4:00 — Sterlington vs. West Ouachita (girls)
5:20 — West Monroe vs. Sterlington (boys)
6:40 — Delta Charter vs. New Iberia (girls)
8:00 — Houma Christian vs. Ruston (boys)
Saturday, Dec. 21
8:00 — Airline vs. Delta Charter (girls)
9:20 — Sterlington vs. Live Oak (girls)
10:40 — Delta Charter vs. Ruston (girls)
12:00 — Loyola vs. Live Oak (boys)
1:20 — Ruston vs. Airline (girls)
2:40 — Loyola vs. Ouachita (boys)
4:00 — New Iberia vs. Airline (girls)
FINALS
6:30 — Top two point teams in Gold A and Gold B (girls)
_________
At Neville Football Stadium
Thursday, Dec. 19
7:00 — Sterlington vs. Neville (girls)
8:30 — Ouachita vs. West Monroe (boys)
Friday, Dec. 20
4:00 — Neville vs. West Monroe (girls)
5:20 — Neville vs. Live Oak (boys)
6:40 — Sulphur vs. Live Oak (girls)
8:00 — Neville vs. Ouachita (boys)
Saturday, Dec. 21
8:00 — Sulphur vs. Neville (girls)
9:20 — Live Oak vs. West Monroe (boys)
10:40 — Union vs. Ruston (boys)
12:00 — Live Oak vs. West Monroe (girls)
1:20 — Neville vs. Sterlington (boys)
2:40 — Ruston vs. Delta Charter (boys)
4:00 — West Monroe vs. West Ouachita (girls)
FINALS
5:00 — Top two point teams Gold A and Gold B (boys)
