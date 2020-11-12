In the late ‘90s, WCW’s Goldberg was known for his unbeaten streak in the art of professional wrestling. The St. Frederick music operator inadvertently played Goldberg’s music as the visiting team, the Ouachita Christian Eagles, ran onto the field Thursday night.
Like Goldberg, the Eagles speared their opponent into the ground during a 27-7 victory that showcased OCS' recent dominance in the series. OCS has now won 15 of its last 16 meetings against St. Frederick.
The versatility of (5-1) OCS’ offense opened the pathway to victory against a stingy (4-2) Warrior defense on this night.
The 27 points scored in the win nearly equaled the total points St. Frederick’s defense has given up in five games this season (32).
“I have confidence in our offense,” OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh said. “We can run the ball, pass the ball and find things that work.”
If the game was ever in doubt, the defending state champion Eagles always found a way to respond and create separation on the scoreboard.
The perfect example for that can be found toward the end of the third quarter.
After the Warriors found the end zone for the first time of the night — a 45-yard strike from quarterback Garrett Taylor to Chris Bell that made it a 21-7 ballgame — the Eagles mounted a 15-play drive that featured three fourth-down conversions. After utilizing the arm of quarterback Hunter Herring in the first half, the Eagles relied on the powerful legs of their quarterback, as he picked up two first downs with quarterback power runs before connecting with Barham White on an 11-yard pass on another fourth down play.
Herring, who scored three total touchdowns in the victory, ultimately fumbled the ball on the 2, but not before the OCS offense chewed up nine minutes of game time.
Caleb Scurfield recovered the fumble for the Warriors and returned it to the St. Fredrick 9-yard line, but the Warriors punted seven plays later. Leading by two scores in the fourth quarter, Tristan Wiley took a jet sweep eight yards for the final score of the ballgame.
Earlier in the second half, Herring found the end zone on the ground for the second time of the night after a 49-yard pass to Landon Graves put the Eagles at the Warriors’ 4-yard line.
“They had a bunch of holes in their defense, so we had to take advantage of that,” Herring said. “Wasn’t working up the middle for us. The run game started a little slow, but once we started throwing it some, the run game opened up for us tonight.”
Herring was 13-of-20 for 230 yards and a touchdown, while he also rushed for 50 yards on 12 carries.
OCS outgained St. Frederick 365 to 113 in total offense, as St. Frederick utilized four different quarterbacks to try and muster yardage.
The style of play actually favored the Warriors in the early going, as both squads exchanged punts on their first two possessions. St. Frederick linebacker Beau Bennett made the first two tackles of the game, and the Warriors rotated in three different quarterbacks in the early going and found some success.
After going 3-and-out on its first possession, St. Frederick found some rhythm with Bennett on the ground and Garrett Taylor’s arm. Taylor connected with Chris Bell on a third-and-long conversion to cross the 50, but a promising Warriors drive ended with a Wiley interception. Wiley picked off Taylor’s pass at the Eagles 33-yard line.
After struggling to pick up a first down with its run game on the opening series, OCS opened up its offense more on its second drive of the game. Herring, who has proven he can beat you with his legs or his arm, found targets Wiley and Graves for large gains through the air.
“Being able to spread the field out and create some mismatches with our receivers, there’s not just one you can concentrate on,” Fitzhugh said. “Passing game is something we work on every single day. You’re going to line up some teams that can stop the run, so you have to be able to throw the ball. No doubt our passing game helped open things up for us tonight.”
A pass interference call against St. Frederick on second down, followed by a personal foul penalty on the Warriors’ coaching staff, allotted the Eagles 30 penalty yards on their second possession of the game. The Eagles made the most of it in the second quarter when Herring pushed his way into the end zone three plays later on a 4-yard quarterback keeper to break the scoreless tie.
Herring scored the only other touchdown of the half when he connected with Thomas Culp on a 30-yard touchdown.
OCS attempted multiple onside kicks in the half, and despite not being able to recover them, prevented the Warriors from scoring with a short field.
The Warriors were limited to just 54 yards of total offense in the first half.
Meanwhile, Herring was 9-of-13 for 132 yards in the first half alone. He was a difference-maker in the ball game for OCS.
“They have athletic skill guys that can make plays outside,” St. Frederick head coach Andy Robinson said. “We thought we could contain (Herring) a little bit and generate a turnover or two, but he made big plays through the air tonight. That’s what makes him a really good football player. On offense, they put up some points, but our defense was scrappy.”
Before Herring tossed the touchdown to Culp with less than two minutes to play in the half, St. Frederick had the ball deep inside its own territory with less than three minutes remaining. OCS stopped three consecutive run attempts and called timeout after each stop to get the ball back with 2:04 left in the half.
Van David Matherne also had a punt block in the first half for the Eagles, as explosive plays highlighted OCS’ successful first half.
