St. Frederick head coach Andy Robinson felt slighted.
The final Class 1A LSWA Top 10 poll excluded the (5-3) Warriors, and Cedar Creek, a team the Warriors defeated, received more Top 10 votes than St. Frederick. Robinson, who is not one to gripe or complain on social media, vented.
“Guess we should add No. 2 and No. 4 to schedule to complete playing the Top 5. Also, still behind someone you beat? Interesting,” The Warriors head coach wrote on Twitter.
Robinson further explained his tweet.
“I felt slighted with our district as a whole,” Robinson said. “It wasn’t about one team or anything like that. I got tired of people looking at our district and saying, ‘Well, there’s really only two good teams.’ We have four or five teams in our district that can win playoff games, and I don’t know how many other districts can say that. OCS and Oak Grove can make long playoff runs. Look at Delhi, they got a big playoff win (Friday night). Cedar Creek has an opportunity to win.”
The Warriors only regular season losses in 2020 came against defending Class 1A Champs and No. 1 seed Oak Grove, defending Division IV Champions and No. 3 seed Ouachita Christian.
If No. 15 St. Frederick didn’t have No. 2 Vermilion Catholic’s respect heading into the playoff matchup Friday night, the Warriors certainly gained it after in a 24-14 highly competitive loss. But Robinson isn’t taking any moral victory laps after a playoff loss.
“I’m always going to be disappointed after a loss,” Robinson said. “But I want you to understand this part. I’m not disappointed in our kids. I’m so proud of them. They fought. They showed up with the right attitude. We went into that playoff game expecting to win.”
The Warriors went blow-for-blow with the Eagles up until Vermilion Catholic quarterback Drew Lege completed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Saul Dartez with just over three minutes remaining in the game.
A John Robert Allums field goal was all that separated the No. 2 seed from the No. 15 seed in the first quarter. The Warriors took a 7-3 lead midway into the second quarter when Nelson Sparks scored the first of his two touchdowns on the night.
The senior running back led the Warriors with 91 rushing yards on 25 carries in the loss.
“The numbers don’t look the same as last year,” Robinson said. “He had over 1,000 yards rushing last year, but the schedule had to do with that. He probably hasn’t put up the numbers we were expecting in a normal 10-game season, but he’s a workhorse. He’s been a really good football player for us for four years. We’re going to miss him.”
The Warriors gave up a big play just before the half, as Lege completed a 66-yard pass to Mike Bazar to give the Eagles a 10-7 halftime lead.
Lege connected on another long touchdown pass in the third quarter, as Lege dialed up Dartez for a 57-yard score, giving Vermilion Catholic a 17-7 lead.
"Half of their yards came on those two big plays," Robinson said.
Sparks scored with two minutes to play in the third quarter to make it a 17-14 game, and though St. Frederick had some opportunities in the fourth quarter, the Warriors could not muster enough offense to pull off the road upset.
The Warriors were held to 188 total yards in the loss, but St. Frederick’s defense allowed just 200 passing yards and 38 rushing yards to the No. 2 seed. The Warriors turned it over four times in the loss.
