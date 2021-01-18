The (8-6, 4-2) St. Frederick boys basketball team relied on steals and fast-break points to pull off a 45-40 victory against rival Ouachita Christian last Friday night.
The Warriors fell in a hole to OCS early on and even trailed by two points going into the final quarter. But St. Frederick was able to capitalize on some Eagle turnovers that led to easy points on the other end in the victory.
“I don’t think we were aggressive enough offensively in the first half,” St. Frederick head coach Derek Lopez said. “We turned down some open shots. They were limiting us to just one shot and not giving us second-chance opportunities. But in the second half we were able to get some turnovers, and we ripped off an 8-0 run in the fourth quarter.”
Leading the charge on defense was veteran guard Chris Bell, who Lopez said did an outstanding job of setting the tone on the ball. His active hands led to steals by his teammates, as players like Caleb Scurfield was able to use his length to create some deflections.
Offensively, the Warriors were led by senior guard Taylor Howard with 16 points. Fourteen of those points came in the second half. Seth Brown added 12 points and six assists in the victory.
The Warriors will look to build momentum this week with games against Sicily Island (Tuesday) and Cedar Creek (Friday).
