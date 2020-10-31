In a back-and-forth defensive struggle that featured many “big boy football” runs, the St. Frederick Warriors stood tall in a 7-6 victory over Cedar Creek to improve to 4-1 on the season.
“The way both teams play, we knew it was going to be a slobber knocker,” St. Frederick head coach Andy Robinson said. “It was a good game between two disciplined teams. Not a lot of penalties or turnovers. It became a field position battle.”
Every point and every yard was earned in this Friday night slugfest, where a lone extra point by Ty Newman represented the one-point difference on the scoreboard.
Newman’s try came in the second quarter after Beau Bennett rolled up his sleeves and bullied his way into the end zone on a 3-yard run.
“We probably put a little more on Beau’s plate this week,” Robinson said. “He’s played a lot of the quarterback position for us this year, and he had some success last night. But I’m super proud of him. He was in there for probably 90 percent of offensive and defensive snaps.”
Of course, the headline for St. Frederick continues to be the play of its defense. The Warriors have allowed 32 combined points as a defense in the first five games of the season.
The Warriors limited Cedar Creek to just 1-of-9 on 3rd down conversions. The Warriors didn’t have much more success with a 3-of-16 conversion rate, however, St. Frederick was 3-of-4 on 4th downs.
At the start of the third quarter, Cedar Creek mounted a long drive deep in St. Frederick territory, but the Warriors created a fumble at the 1-yard line and Brendan Woods recovered the loose football for St. Frederick.
“That gave us another possession right there,” Robinson said. “Those plays are magnified in a ballgame like that.”
Cedar Creek, a predominantly run team, took to the air to find the end zone for the only time of the night. Brady Menzina completed a pass to J.T. Stephens for a 49-yard strike early into the fourth quarter, but the Warriors defense prevented Stephens from crossing the goal line on the 2-point try that followed.
“Focus going into it was we knew they haven’t kicked many extra points, so talk all week was when they scored, the 2-point conversion becomes such a huge part of the game,” Robinson said. “We stressed keeping our emotions in check. They got under center to run a dive in there, but they had a mishap with the exchange. Caleb Scurfield came out of their with the football for us.”
That one passing play — a vertical route that was perfectly executed — represented more than 25% of the Cougars offense Friday night, as the Warriors limited Cedar Creek to just 181 yards of total offense. Meanwhile, St. Frederick compiled 201 with both Bennett and Nelson Sparks each rushing for 60-plus yards in the victory.
The Warriors will play at Delta Charter Friday night before hosting OCS for a Thursday night tilt.
“We can’t look ahead to OCS,” Robinson said. “We’re not that caliber of club where you can overlook an opponent in the next game. We’re definitely giving all of our attention and focus to (Delta Charter). We’re going on a long road trip, and we’re going to see if our guys can handle that.”
