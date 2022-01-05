Derek Lopez wasn’t kidding when he called his St. Frederick Warrior boys basketball team, “young, young” after beating Jena in the Sidney Smith Invitational last week.
It’s only fitting that one week later a seventh grader hit a 3-pointer to send the Warriors to a thrilling 48-46 double overtime victory against D’Arbonne Woods.
Parker Robinson set his feet in double overtime before swishing the game-winning trey with less than a minute to play in the victory.
“We actually ran a play for him, and he passed up the first look,” Lopez said. “We moved the ball around, and he got it back with his feet set. He was more ready for that one, and he knocked it down.”
Robinson and Caleb Scurfield each totaled 14 points in a Warrior victory that improved the Warriors’ 2021-22 record to 10-2. Though the win might have been exciting for Warrior fans that made the road trip, Lopez was far from thrilled with the way his team performed.
“There were definitely a lot of teachable moments (to come from the game),” Lopez said. “For us, it was just a different road game I guess. We’ve had some road games this year, but this was the first time we’ve played D’Arbonne Woods there. It was good for us to go to a different place and find a way to win it. It’s the old adage where sometimes you’re not going to play your best, but we figured out a way to win.”
The game was tight throughout. A putback by D’Arbonne Woods at the end of the second quarter made it a 21-20 St. Frederick advantage entering the locker room.
‘That was another one of those teachable moments. We felt like that gave them some momentum at halftime," Lopez said.
The contest was 43-43 at the end of regulation.
The Warriors play Oak Grove Friday, but official district play won’t begin until Jan. 14.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
