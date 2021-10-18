Two defensive scores in first half set the course for a 43-0 St. Frederick victory over Sicily Island Friday night to improve to 5-1 on the season.
William Patrick recorded a pick six in the first quarter and Caleb Scurfield scored on a fumble recovery for the Warriors in the one-sided showing.
St. Frederick’s defense limited Sicily Island to negative 32 yards in the first two quarters. The Tigers ultimately finished the contest with 47 yards on 27 plays.
“They’ve had struggles, and that’s no secret. But I thought our defense came out right away and played well,” St. Frederick head coach Andy Robinson said. “There was obviously a weather delay, and I thought we handled that well too. Overall I’m pleased. We had an open week before where we had to figure some things out and work on fundamentals. We were eager to get back out there, and I thought our guys handled everything well.”
The Warriors got their night started with a five-yard Michael Thompson touchdown run. Thompson led St. Frederick with 120 yards and two scores on 11 carries.
The passing game took over on the next drive as quarterback Garrett Taylor tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Chris Bell to put the Warriors on top, 15-0.
The second quarter featured those aforementioned defensive scores along with a one-yard James Maryonne touchdown run that allowed the Warriors to head to the locker room with a 36-0 lead.
Thompson scored his second touchdown of the night in the third quarter.
Taylor completed three-of-three passes for 36 yards and a score in the victory.
Up next for the Warriors is a road contest against River Oaks Friday night.
“There will probably be something natural there (for a rivalry), but this is just the next game for us,” Robinson said. “It’s an important game because we’re trying to position ourselves for the playoffs in that 16-team bracket.”
According to GeauxPreps.com, the Warriors are sitting at No. 14, potentially positioning St. Frederick in must-win scenarios the rest of the way. Geaux Preps utilizes the same formula the LHSAA uses to form its playoff brackets.
Less than a point separates the Warriors from the next four teams, so every game remaining becomes increasingly urgent to win.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
