Little by little, St. Frederick has gained ground on Oak Grove.
After a 34-0 loss to the Tigers back in 2018 , the Warriors battled the Tigers to a 21-7 defeat in 2019. One year ago, St. Frederick fell to Oak Grove in a 14-6 slugfest.
So that begs the question — is this the year the Warriors come on top against the Tigers? That remains to be seen, but what head coach Andy Robinson fully expects is another old school football game.
“I’m sure Coach (Vic) Dalrymple told Coach (Ryan) Gregory to get out the leather helmets for this one,” Robinson said.
The major storyline heading into Friday night’s home game for St. Frederick centers around the fact the Warriors haven’t beaten Oak Grove in nearly two decades and have never beaten the Tigers at Chip Luffey Field. St. Frederick last beat the Tigers back in 1995 in Oak Grove and defeated Oak Grove at Neville High School in 1977. In other words, the Tigers have had the Warriors number through the decades.
But Oak Grove has gone through a bit of a youth movement with a freshman starting quarterback and enters Friday night’s contest with four losses on the season, which is a rare statistic for Gregory’s bunch. Yes, even Oak Grove has to rebuild every now and then, but that doesn’t mean anything as far as Robinson is concerned.
“Oak Grove, they are still in the 1A State Championship race,” Robinson said. “We expect them, like everybody else, to be there when the semifinals come around and be one of the final four teams in it. Oak Grove is a historical program that has done a lot of things the right way. Nobody is giving them anything and nobody is feeling sorry for them. They're still Oak Grove.”
The subplot to this game is whether or not this constitutes as a “must-win” for St. Frederick. Less than a point separates No. 12 St. Frederick from No. 17 Westminster Christian, according to GeauxPreps.com. Would a loss put the Warriors below the 16-team threshold? Robinson wasn’t sure, but he’s treating the remaining two games like playoff games regardless.
“With our brackets only being 16 teams, they are all must-wins in district play,” Robinson said. “We start district in Week 2, and everybody else starts in Week 11 it feels like. I know there are some talks about changing the (16-team) format. I’ve been pretty vocal about it. You can’t change anything this year, but you look at a team like Cedar Creek getting some wins late and trying to jump in there and then look at the other Class 1A bracket, it doesn’t make a lot of sense.”
Cedar Creek head coach Matt Middleton recently voiced his frustrations with the Division IV playoff format on “The Morning Drive with Aaron and Jake.” The Cougars are currently No. 18 in GeauxPreps.com’s unofficial power ranking after beating Oak Grove and improving to 4-3 on the season.
“I think the system’s broke,” Middleton said. “I don’t really understand only 16 teams make it, however we’ve got close to 30 in the division. The number crunch is a big deal. You look back at years before, and you’ve got really good teams at 7-3 that don’t get in. You have to play people that win a bunch of games. In our district, it’s a tough situation. We’re top heavy, but you hope non-district you’ve got enough to hopefully compete and win. And if not, you have to play a team that’s going to win a lot of games and get you points on the other end.”
The (6-1) Warriors enter the matchup against Oak Grove allowing just 6.9 points per game. St. Frederick defeated River Oaks, 54-7, last Friday night. Junior tailback Michael Thompson scored four rushing touchdowns, while senior receiver Chris Bell rushed for a touchdown and caught another. Thompson led the Warriors with 138 rushing yards and four scores on 13 carries.
Sophomore quarterback Garrett Taylor hit Bell on a 32-yard strike before connecting with freshman William Patrick on a 29-yard touchdown pass in the victory.
The Warriors led 47-0 at half. Coming off of a bye followed by a 43-0 win against Sicily Island, it was the type of performance Robinson was hoping to see.
“Not being able to play two weeks ago reminded us of how it feels to be free on Friday night. It didn’t feel real good to anybody. We’ve taken that and gotten a breath of fresh air going forward,” Robinson said.
The Warriors will host the Tigers at 7 p.m. Friday night.
