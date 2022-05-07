The No. 7 St. Frederick Warriors were down to their final out.
Down 1-0 in the series against No. 2 Ascension Catholic, Thomas Marsala was at the plate with the bases loaded and his team trailing, 7-5, in Game 2.
Marsala then unloaded a deep fly ball that, fortunately for the Warrior faithful in attendance, turned out to be a walk-off grand slam. Marsala touched 'em all in the 9-7 victory.
"I was just really wanting Thomas to take a good swing. We had the tying run at second, so I was hoping for a shot in the gap. And, I mean, he came out and put a great swing on it," St. Frederick head coach Jim Rushworth said. "It was a no-doubter. You experience some of those if you're fortunate enough."
Marsala was 3-for-4 in the victory, and the Warriors tattooed the ball repeatedly for 10 hits in the come-from-behind win. Marsala was 4-for-5 in the 10-2 victory that followed.
"He was locked in from the first pitch," Rushworth said.
Garrett Taylor handed the ball over in the seventh with the Warriors leading 5-3 before Ascension Catholic scored four runs in the top of the seventh. That set the table for Marsala's dramatic grand slam.
Taylor did not pitch in Game 1 Thursday because Rushworth wanted to give his ace two extra days of rest. The gamble paid off.
"He pitched his guts out," Rushworth said. "He needed the rest."
St. Frederick then rode that momentum in the very next contest, as the Warriors defeated Ascension Catholic, 10-2, to win the quarterfinal series.
Brennan McCarthy, Eli Carr, Garrett Aljani, Taylor and Marsala all doubled and Aiden Melna doubled in the blowout win in Game 3.
Melna got the win on the bump after giving up just four hits and two walks in six innings pitched. Melna also threw 20 pitches in Game 1.
"We just rolled him back out there, and he threw strikes," Rushworth said. "He did a heck of a job on the mound."
The Warriors will now make their first semifinal appearance since 2003. And they don't have to travel far. The Warriors will make the short trip to No. 3 Ouachita Christian for the semifinal clash Thursday.
"I have a lot of respect for Coach (John) Parker, and OCS is a good team. It's going to be tough, but at this point, you just go play," Rushworth said.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
