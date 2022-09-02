Despite beating Holy Savior Menard, 35-10, a season ago, St. Frederick head coach Andy Robinson never overlooked his Week 1 opponent in 2022.
Robinson tried to convince anyone who would listen that Menard was a much-improved football team, and traveling to Central Louisiana with a young group would be a stiff test for his Warriors. That proved to be the case in St. Frederick’s 21-7 victory Thursday night.
“I knew it was going to be a tough road game this year,” Robinson said. “I was thinking back on the game this morning. It was one of those, ‘All hands on deck’ type games. Every hand on deck had a thumbprint and fingerprint on the game.”
The Warriors and Eagles were tied, 7-7, late in the third quarter when sophomore linebacker Aiden Melna recorded an interception at the Eagles 36. That eventually led to a 23-yard score from quarterback Micah Bell that put the Warriors back in front, 14-7. On the very next possession, Melna forced a fumble and recovered it for the Warriors inside Menard’s 35-yard line.
“He had some crucial turnovers that changed the field position and the dynamics of the game,” Robinson said. “That was his first start at linebacker as a sophomore.”
St. Frederick and Menard exchanged turnovers 10 plays later at the goal line, but all is well that ends well for St. Frederick after Bell’s second rushing touchdown. He led the Warriors with 103 rushing yards on 23 carries.
Tailback Michael Thompson was well on his way to leading the Warriors in rushing as he averaged 9.2 yards per carry on 10 touches, but an ankle injury sustained on the sideline after he ran into a member of the chain gang on the sideline saw him exit the game. Thompson suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 last season before returning to the team and rushing for more than 1,500 yards. And now he's dealing with another ankle injury early into this season.
“It’s really weird, and I know he’s frustrated about it,” Robinson said. “We’re going to see what’s going on with him and get some treatment and see if we can get him back going.”
Before the injury, Thompson capped off a 22-play opening drive with a seven-yard touchdown run. The Warriors took a 7-0 lead on an 80-yard drive that burned nearly nine minutes of game clock.
“I think at times our offensive line controlled the game,” Robinson said. “That great start we had some crucial conversions on third down. Our offensive line is something that as we go, we think we will continue to get better. We have three veterans who play for us and the other two are younger guys. Still have to grow up. We had a lot of penalties. We’ve got to overcome those things.”
St. Frederick rushed for 252 yards in the season-opener and held Menard to just 190 total yards.
The Warriors will hit the road again in Week 2 when St. Frederick travels to Franklin Parish.
