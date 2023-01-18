Derek Lopez will preach it until he’s as blue in the face as the St. Frederick jersey his boys wear, but sometimes learning on the job gets the message across.
“You have to do the little things to beat really good people. With us being as young — we only have two seniors — we’re still figuring a lot of things out,” Lopez said. “I think our younger guys are starting to figure it out quicker. I think the Lincoln Prep game was one of those that stung. Our guys felt like we could have beat them at home, and we let it get away on our own accord. Little things in that game make it totally different. It might not have changed the outcome, because I was very impressed with Coach (Antonio) Hudson and the discipline those guys played with. But the game could have looked different.”
The (11-8) Warriors fell to (13-4) Lincoln Prep, 61-47, on Friday before bouncing back with a 63-46 victory against (2-9) Ouachita Christian Tuesday night.
Lopez felt his team showed some of that desired growth in a rivalry game with the Eagles. Leading 30-24 at the half, the Warriors outscored the Eagles, 17-9, in the third quarter to create separation.
“I thought our third-quarter defense allowed us to get that separation,” Lopez said. “I thought we did a good job throughout the whole game with it being a rivalry. You can throw the records out the window in those games because everybody plays hard. I thought OCS hit some shots in the first half and played well. They out-rebounded us, and that’s one thing we have to continue to get better at.”
It was the second straight game the Warriors were out-rebounded, but St. Frederick did lean on the post play of Kenny Cooper, who led all with 20 points in Tuesday night’s victory. Because of his presence inside, the Warriors were able to play inside/out against OCS’ zone.
Foster Phillips also contributed 13 points in the win for the Warriors, while OCS’ Tate Hamby led the Eagles with 16 points.
The Warriors will host (8-9) Cedar Creek Friday, while OCS travels to (3-17) River Oaks.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
