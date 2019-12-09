Michaela Waters tossed in 11 of her 29 points in the fourth quarter as Sterlington held off Family Community Christian 53-52 Monday night at the Panthers Den.
Sterlington carried a 38-35 lead into the final frame. Lexie Parker scored 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers to keep the Lady Warriors within striking distance.
FCCS (6-8) had a chance to win in the waning seconds, but was called for traveling on its final possession.
Receiving nine first half points from Saylor Evans, the Lady Warriors broke out to a 13-9 first quarter lead and extended the margin to 30-21 at the midway point.
With Waters funneling in nine points, the Lady Panthers outscored FCCS 17-5 in the third quarter.
Waters carried the Lady Panthers offensively as Sterlington overcame the absence of Emma Brown, Toneisha Davis and Makayla Hill due to illness. Hope Tucker added 11 points, including a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. Jayme Broadway pitched in eight points on 4-of-4 free throw shooting. MacKenzie Gray, who is making her way back from an injury, accounted for five points in limited minutes.
Parker was joined in double figures by Saylor Evans with 13 points. Rounding out the Lady Warriors’ scoring were Lannie McCain with nine, Emily Lowe with six, Gracie Ingram with three and Ashlyn Sepulvado with two.
Sterlington (2-6) returns to action Tuesday for a 6 p.m. start at Claiborne Christian.
_____________________________________________________
BOX SCORE
FCCS ….... 13.. 17…5..17—52
Sterlington 9 12 17 15–53
FAMILY COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN (6-8) — Lexie Parker 19, Saylor Evans 13, Lannie McCain 9, Emily Lowe 6, Gracie Ingram 3, Ashlyn Sepulvado 2.
STERLINGTON (2-6) — Michaela Waters 29, Hope Tucker 11, Jayme Broadway 8, MacKenzie Gray 5.
Three-point goals — FCCS 5 (Parker 2, Lowe 1, Evans 1, McCain 1), Sterlington 2 (Tucker). Total fouls — FCCS 17, Sterlington 10. Free throw shooting — FCCS 3-7, Sterlington 11-20. Fouled out — none. Technicals — Coach Caroline Oliphant (SHS).
