West Monroe head coach Wade Simoneaux meant no respect giving his hitter the green light with runners on second and third with no outs in the fifth inning. Leading 11-3 with red-hot Britt Jordan at the plate, Simoneaux gave his .500 hitter the OK to swing. Jordan’s second double of the game scored the final two runs to 10-run rule No. 9 (17-5) Pineville.
“It’s respect for Pineville because I didn’t want to have to play two more innings because they’re capable,” Simoneaux said. “I hope they don’t take it the wrong way. I’m trying to end the game right there.”
The No. 6 (13-6) Rebels overcame a 3-0 deficit to remain perfect in district play. West Monroe’s offense came alive in the fourth inning, as the Rebels batted around and posted five runs on five hits in the inning. Down 3-2 in the inning, West Monroe made its move. Jordan continued his hot streak at the plate by delivering a long fly ball over the centerfielder’s head for a stand-up double. The Rebels placed runners at the corners with no outs after Logan Shurden singled. Trey Hawsey tied the game with his second double of the contest, and Kade Pittard broke the tie with a bases clearing double.
“He was throwing curveballs all night, so I was expecting the curveball,” Pittard said. “He threw a high and outside fastball and I just took it the other way.”
West Monroe added another run when Reed Eason scored Pittard with a single, allowing the Rebels to take a 7-3 lead into the fifth inning.
With the bases juiced in the fifth inning, Josh Pearson crushed his first home run of the season in style. Pearson’s grand slam gave the No. 6 team in the state an 11-3 advantage.
All is well that ends well, but West Monroe has had better starts…
A long, exasperated first inning for Lane Little was made worse with a two-out error on a routine fly ball in right field. That would’ve gotten Little out of the inning, but a Jordan Fleury 2-RBI double that followed ultimately allowed Pineville to take a comfortable 3-0 lead in the opening frame. Little, who has suffered from slow starts in recent outings, tossed 34 pitches in the inning.
“I talked to them about that because players were attacking players in this dugout,” Simoneaux said. “We, as coaches, knew we were going to win the game. I want them to know that. Don’t panic. There was a sense of panic when we dropped one and misplayed another in that inning. It’s hard to spot a team like that. Lane settled in and pitched beautifully against a team that can really hit.”
West Monroe got one back in the bottom of the first when Reed Eason and Hayden Federico ripped back-to-back singles. Eason crossed home plate on a Britt Jordan sacrifice fly.
Little ran into another jam in the second inning after he loaded the top of the Pineville order on walks. With slugger Greg Willis at the plate, Little struck Willis out swinging to get out of the inning.
After tossing 58 pitches in the first two innings, Little threw a combined 12 pitches in the next two frames.
Little allowed three runs on three hits and four walks for the Rebels.
West Monroe and Pineville will finish its two-game district series Saturday in Pineville.
