After another undefeated run through District 2-5A, the West Monroe Rebels captured player and pitcher of the year honors in the district.
Seniors LSU signee Josh Pearson and ULM signee Lane Little represented the Rebels with the top honors in District 2-5A. Pearson was named the player of the year after hitting .333 with four homers and 16 RBIs in district competition. Rebel senior ace Little shared pitcher of the year honors with Ruston’s Jon Robert Tollett. Little was 5-0 in district play with a 1.2 ERA with 26 strikeouts and 15 walks.
Ten Rebels in total made first-team honors. Catcher Britt Jordan, first baseman Cole Brasher, shortstop Logan Shurden, third baseman Hayden Federico, outfielders Kade Pittard and Reed Eason, pitcher Drew Blaylock and designated hitter Trey Hawsey joined Little and Pearson on the first squad.
West Ouachita pitcher Kade Parker, outfielder Hudson Shepard and utility player Landon Clampit earned first-team treatment for the Chiefs.
Ouachita’s Zach Shaw (pitcher) and Dakota Blackwell (utility) earned first-team honors for the Lions.
Representing the parish clubs on second team were catchers Alex Sikes (West Monroe) and Cody Wooley (Ouachita), second baseman Tanner Young (West Monroe), outfielder Jacob Spradlin (West Ouachita), utility player Brady Ryals (West Ouachita), utility player Ryan Stevenson (West Ouachita), pitcher Seth Edwards (West Monroe) and pitcher Jacob McCullers (Ouachita).
