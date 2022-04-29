West Monroe outfielder Parker Sellers met with head coach Wade Simoneaux in his office before the No. 2 Rebels hosted No. 18 Comeaux in Game 1 of a best-of-three series Friday.
Simoneaux didn't have the best news. He told Sellers that he wouldn't start Game 1 due to his recent struggles, but that he wouldn't hesitate to put Sellers in a crucial situation. That moment came in the bottom of the seventh inning with one runner on base and two outs.
"I told him, 'Look, you're a .400 hitter. You've had a rough stretch, but you're going to come through for us.' And he did right there," Simoneaux said.
With two strikes, Sellers dug in and drove in Lytton Arledge, who led the inning off with a double, to give the Rebels new life.
"I was shaking a little bit, but I knew it wasn't over until it was over," Sellers said.
Down 2-1 with two strikes and Sellers on second, Hayden Federico stepped into the batters box and delivered an RBI double to tie the contest and ultimately send it to extras.
After freshman sensation Drew Ferguson struck out two Comeaux batters in the eighth to cap his incredible outing, John Pearson led off the bottom half of the frame with a double. Trey Hawsey followed with a single to put runners at the corner with no outs before Arledge delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly that gave the Rebels a 3-2 victory.
After the win, Simoneaux thought he got the best of both worlds — a win with a lesson.
"I told them that this heightened our awareness without us getting beat," Simoneaux said. "We can't just think we're going to walk over anybody. We're in the playoffs. It's a different animal. And this team is a really good team. They beat Sam Houston. They beat Sulphur. They battled Barbe."
Ferguson, who earned a reputation as a strike thrower all season long, threw his first ball of the game with two outs in the second inning. Comeaux threatened in that inning, by the way, but Caleb Little made yet another incredible defensive gem at short to end the inning.
Little’s play was topped by his teammate in the following inning, as Pearson left his feet for a diving play in center that demanded a standing ovation from the West Monroe faithful.
Comeaux broke the scoreless tie in the fast-paced Friday night contest in the fourth. Alex Hulin reached on a single, and after moving over with a sacrifice bunt, Jordy Perez knocked him in with an RBI single. Ferguson got out of the inning with back-to-back strikeouts.
Ferguson ended his night with 10 strikeouts after he allowed just five hits and one walk in eight innings pitched. Eighty-two of Ferguson's 99 pitches were strikes.
"Lytton came through with the sacrifice fly and Ferguson pitched his tail off. That's a pretty good freshman combination right there," Simoneaux said.
West Monroe had a chance to tie the contest in the fourth. Trent Anderson reached on a two-strike bunt, and after Caleb Ross hit another single, the Rebels had runners at the corners with two outs. Anderson tried to steal home after an errant throw by the catcher to second base. West Monroe's rope-a-dope nearly worked but Comeaux's shortstop recovered the ball and threw Anderson out at home. Simoneaux argued the catcher blocked the plate but to no avail.
Comeaux added an insurance run in the fifth inning with a squeeze play that was executed to perfection. Jordy Perez laid the bunt down while Caleb Muffoletto got a running head start for home.
Trailing 2-0, Federico beat out a late throw to first after an infield error and Anderson followed with a single to put two on with no outs. Pearson’s deep fly moved Federico to third and Anderson eventually followed suit to second. Unfortunately for the Rebels, though, Comeaux’s Austin Hillebrandt drew a strikeout and pop fly to end the threat. Hillebrandt pitched seven innings, allowing just two runs on 10 hits.
Anderson made another web gem in the seventh inning as he corralled a ground ball and threw it to first while he was drifting toward second base.
West Monroe will look to capture the series with a victory at noon Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.