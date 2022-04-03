The West Monroe baseball team has outscored its opponents, 113-32, in its last 14 games.
No wonder the Rebels are riding a 14-game win streak.
Undoubtedly, the bats have been hot in (18-3) West Monroe’s climb to No. 3 in Class 5A.
“The difference has been our ability to throw strikes and not walk people and not hit people, but, of course, when you’re outscoring people like that…” West Monroe head coach Wade Simoneaux said. “We’ve had some timely hits and home runs, and our defense has been excellent. We turned four double plays (Friday night) against Pineville.”
The Rebels’ sweep over Pineville inched the West Monroe Rebels closer to 20 wins in the early part of April while also keeping West Monroe undefeated in district play.
Jeffrey Gill hit a grand slam in West Monroe’s 7-3 victory against Pineville Friday night, and that marked the fifth home run the Rebels have hit in four district contests. Nolan Norris and Trey Hawsey combined to hit the other four.
Hawsey has specifically been on a tear the last month. West Monroe’s sophomore first baseman is batting .576 (19-for-33) over his last 10 games played. He also has three home runs and 19 RBIs over the stretch.
“He’s using the whole field now,” Simoneaux said. “He’s running some (opposite field) home runs and really swinging the bat well with confidence. He’s done a great job on the mound too. He closed three of our four district wins.”
West Monroe defeated Pineville, 13-3, on Thursday before earning the 7-3 win Friday night. Drew Ferguson earned the win on Thursday night, allowing three earned runs on eight hits and no walks in six innings pitched.
Seth Edwards earned the win for the Rebels Friday with one earned run on seven hits and no walks in 4.1 innings pitched.
Simoneaux was recently announced as the LHSCA/LBCA All-Star Team’s head coach for the East squad. West Monroe senior shortstop Caleb Little, along with fellow upperclassmen Sterlington’s Cole Thompson, Claiborne Christian’s Logan Wedrall, St. Frederick’s Thomas Marsala, and Neville’s Daniel Breard and Zeb Ruddell will represent the parish on the squad.
“I’ve never done that before,” Simoneaux said. “It’s an absolute honor to be able to coach the best kids in the state.”
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
