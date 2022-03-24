The West Monroe Rebels began district play with a bang, as the big bats made a frequent appearance in a 6-5 victory against the Ruston Bearcats Thursday night.
West Monroe doubled its home runs on the season, as junior Nolan Norris and sophomore Trey Hawsey went yard to bring the Rebels home run total to four on the season.
“We’re clicking,” said Hawsey after the Rebels’ ninth straight win.
Fireworks broke out in the first inning of what many thought was going to be a pitchers duel between two of the best arms in District 2-5A. Go figure.
Drew Ferguson’s introduction to district play wasn’t a kind one for the freshman as four straight hits by the Ruston Bearcats saw the Rebels fall behind, 3-0, in the first inning. Dawson Szmanski hit a two-run double and Dyson Fields followed with an RBI single. Ferguson ultimately got out of the inning with a strikeout and force out at third.
The Rebels’ lineup had Ferguson’s back, though. Facing Ruston’s ace J.R. Tollett, Hayden Federico was hit by a pitch with two outs before advancing to third base on a Parker Sellers single. A wild pitch scored Federico during Hawsey’s at bat, and the ensuing pitch witnessed Hawsey absolutely obliterate a ball deep over the right field wall. Hawsey’s second homer of the year was a two-run shot that tied the game, 3-3, after the first inning.
“I call that rivalry week,” West Monroe head coach Wade Simoneaux said. “When these two teams get together, man, I told them before the game it could be 10-10 or 1-0 going into the seventh. We’re facing probably the best righty we’ve faced this year, so we couldn’t get frustrated. Tollett is going to get his and Ferguson is going to get his.”
The pitchers duel that was advertised for the Thursday night contest played out in the next inning. Tollett recorded two strikeouts in the second inning, and Ferguson got some help with Federico charging a bunt attempt and playing it perfectly to take away a potential leadoff single. Ferguson also helped his cause in the third inning by picking off Dawson Szymanski at first base. He picked off another Ruston base runner in the fourth inning, as well.
“He’s kind of like my dog. When I take a bone away from him, he wants to eat my hand off,” Simoneaux said. “When Ferguson gets somebody on first base, he wants to pick him off before he even touches first base.”
The Rebels took a 4-3 lead in the third inning after Nolan Norris started the inning with a double. Federico recorded his sixth RBI of the year with a sacrifice fly on a nine-pitch at bat that followed.
“I like our offense, but we’ve got a long ways to go,” Simoneaux said. “I mean we’re young. That might be the first time in the history of West Monroe baseball where the first district game of the season against a rival we threw a freshman and caught a freshman. You don’t ever see that at a school like this or a school like Ruston. So I was proud of those boys.”
The Rebels gained an insurance run in the fourth inning. Hawsey barely missed on his second homer of the game but bounced it off the wall for a leadoff double before Caleb Little singled and Hemi Humphries recorded an RBI groundout.
Ruston answered in the top of the fifth, as Tollett’s leadoff double gave way to an eventual RBI groundout to make it a 5-4 contest.
Once again West Monroe had an answer. Norris’ solo dinger in the fifth inning cleared the left field wall, as he showed off his power on the opposite side of the field. That made it a 6-4 affair for the Rebels.
Ferguson’s day ended in the sixth. He tossed five innings and allowed four earned runs on seven hits and three walks. Jack Cowan relieved him and executed a strike ‘em out, throw ‘em out to end Ruston’s threat in the sixth inning. The play served as a huge momentum shift in a ballgame that featured 14 total hits.
Cowan ran into trouble in the seventh inning after a fielding error and a walk put runners at the corner with one out, as the Rebels clung to a 6-4 lead. Simoneaux made the switch to Hawsey on the bump to face Louisiana Tech commit Cade Patterson. Hawsey drew the fielder’s choice followed by a strikeout to get the win.
“That’s the best feeling in the world,” Hawsey said. “Sometimes going out there and getting those out, I would say it is (better than hitting a home run.”
The Rebels improved to 13-3 on the season with the victory. The Rebels and Bearcats will finish the two-game series in Ruston at 1 p.m. Saturday.
