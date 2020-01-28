The West Monroe boys basketball team bounced back from suffering a frustrating district loss to Ouachita by pummeling Neville, 69-53, at Neville High School Tuesday night.
If you ask West Monroe head coach Kyle Hill, it was exactly what the doctor ordered after falling to 3-1 in district play thanks to a 51-36 loss to the Lions last Friday.
“They’re probably tired of listening to me for the last few days,” West Monroe head coach Kyle Hill said. “That probably had more to do with it than anything. I haven’t been the nicest guy the last three days.”
West Monroe jumped out to a 10-0 lead off the tip and led 14-1 just three and a half minutes into the ballgame.
The Rebels press proved to be problematic for Neville and led to several fast-break opportunities for the Rebels. Nobody benefitted more from those opportunities than Keagan Moncrief, who scored nine of West Monroe’s first 14 points.
“He was the hot guy tonight,” Hill said. “We ran a set with him early and got him going.”
Moncrief led the Rebels with 17 points at the half and single handedly outscored Neville in the first two quarters when West Monroe took a 41-17 lead into the locker room.
The Rebels weren’t only outrunning Neville Tuesday night. Four different Rebels hit 3-pointers in the first half, as ball movement was as crisp as it’s been all season long.
A Jerry Day 3-pointer on the Rebels’ first possession of the second half gave the Rebels a 30-point advantage. Dakota Gasca hit back-to-back 3-pointers for the Rebels as their lead ballooned to 54-19.
Ja’dais Richard and Dontrell Cobbs took over in the second half for the Rebels, as Richard scored eight points and Cobbs added seven more.
Patrick “PD” McCraney led the Tigers with 12 points. Connor Cameron scored eight points for Neville in the second half.
As West Monroe looks forward, Hill will task his team with equaling that level of intensity every single night.
“Our deal is we’re just trying to get better every day,” Hill said. “We feel like that wasn’t our best performance the other night against Ouachita. Give Ouachita a lot of credit. They had a lot to do with that. Tonight we felt a little bit more like ourselves.”
The Rebels will play at West Ouachita Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.