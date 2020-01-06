After passing on the Don Redden Memorial Tournament, the West Monroe boys basketball team traveled down south for the Allstate Sugar Bowl Prep Classic and returned with two tournament wins against stiff competition.
The experience proved to be an invaluable one for West Monroe head coach Kyle Hill after beating the eighth and ninth ranked teams in Division I in New Orleans.
“I don’t know if I’ll be the only coach that would say this, but I think we all get tired of playing each so often through summer league and regular season games,” Hill said. “Sometimes it’s just nice to go play someone else. And it was nice to simulate a long road playoff game. You get to see different styles of basketball and it improves your chances of making a deep run.”
The West Monroe boys basketball team defeated Holy Cross (60-48) and St. Paul’s (49-45). The Rebels’ lone loss came against Kipp BTW in a 52-48 defeat.
Keagan Moncrief led the Rebels with 15 points per contest in the tournament. Hill said Moncrief has become the product of all the hard work he’s put in since the end of last season.
“He dedicated himself to getting better,” Hill said. “He’s earned the right to be playing well. We’re trying to use him in mismatch situations. He’s a strong kid, so we can put him down low when a smaller kid is on him. He was a guard in elementary school, so he can play on the perimeter when a big kid is on him.”
Moncrief led the team with 17 points in the Holy Cross win, and Rebel teammates Dakota Gasca and Jadais Richard combined for 24 points in that victory, as well. Richard averaged 12 points per contest in the tournament.
The Rebels will face Loyola and Carroll this week before beginning district play next Tuesday against Alexandria.
“I never feel good about entering district play,” Hill joked. “It’s like what Ric Flair said. If you want to be the man, you got to beat the man. We’ve got to beat Ouachita to be the man.”
