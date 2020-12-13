The West Monroe boys basketball team is off to a hot start to the 2020-21 season.
With a 3-1 record after beating Airline, 71-37, last Thursday, the Rebels are getting it done with an experienced group.
“I’m excited for our older guys who have been playing the last three or four years,” West Monroe head coach Kyle Hill said. “We have a good nucleus in the gym right now. We feel like we have several guys who can hit shots.”
Dakota Gasca is certainly one of those, as he led the Rebels with 15 points against Airline.
Going into last week Javion Richard, Keegan Moncrief and Gasca were all averaging over 15 points per contest. Richard was averaging 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
The Rebels suffered their first loss of the season loss to Richwood in a 70-69 contest last week. Gasca led the team with 19 points, while Richard added 18 points.
“We got in foul trouble in a couple different spots,” Hill said. “We have several guys who are contributors on the football team, so we have to avoid foul trouble. Javion got in foul trouble in the first half, and Keegan (Moncrief) got in trouble in the second half. Our transition defense wasn’t very good either. Give Richwood a lot of credit.”
The loss marked the first of the year for the Rebels after West Monroe started the season with impressive wins against Simsboro (64-61) and Bossier (59-58). Moncrief and Gasca paced the Rebels in the Simsboro win, while Richard led all with 21 points and 10 rebounds in the upset win against Bossier.
Rebels senior R.J. Banks sunk the game-winning 3-pointer to beat Bossier.
“He might not be scoring as much as anybody else, but he does a lot of other things,” Hill said. “I was excited for him.”
