West Monroe coaches surrounded five Rebel seniors on a night they were honored just minutes before they put on a first quarter to remember.
Javion Richard, Keagan Moncrief, RJ Banks, Derome Williams and Josh Cobbs served as cornerstones for a program that went from steady challenger to legitimate contender in 2021. And that’s not lost on head coach Kyle Hill.
“The thing you think about the most is the fact that we’re getting ready a couple of weeks ago to start five seniors on senior night and Derome is on a football visit, and you’re pulling for him and the best for his future, and Keegan is out for a while. You were hoping to have all five out there together. So that was what I was looking forward to,” Hill said. “But they’ve done so many things. We’ve been so good for the last couple of years. We’ve been a couple of breaks away from going even further in the playoffs. The things they’ve done from the day they’ve got here until the day they leave, we try to cherish every bit of it.”
Against an overpowered No. 35 Chiefs squad, the No. 1 ranked Rebels improved to 12-2 with a 70-40 victory against their district rival Friday night at West Monroe High School. But as mentioned earlier, it was the first quarter of the contest that left a lasting memory.
Richard gave the Rebels a spark early with a follow-up dunk and alley oop, as the Rebels cruised to an 11-3 lead. The crowd certainly appreciated his emphatic throw-downs, and it seemingly sent a jolt through the entire Rebel club.
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Dakota Gasca and Banks forced West Ouachita to call timeout, as the Rebels lead ballooned to double digits. It would only get worse from there for the (7-8) Chiefs, as Gasca and Banks each knocked down more triples. West Monroe led West Ouachita, 25-10, after one quarter of exciting action.
The Rebels raced out to a 10-0 run in the second quarter to lead West Ouachita by 25. The run was capped with a 3-pointer from Richard, as he seemingly did it all on senior night.
“We were having a lot of fun,” Richard said. “We just wanted to put on a show for the fans.”
Richard missed Tuesday night, and Hill believes that had a big impact on the energy and enthusiasm the Rebels played with from the jump. Seeing him and the other seniors execute this season, though, has been admittedly “a lot of fun” for Hill.
“RJ Banks is a kid who didn’t play a lot last year, and he’s had some big moments in games. We wanted to try to get all three of them in double figures tonight,” Hill said. “And he hit a big shot to get there… They’ve been great teammates. Great players. They’ve been great kids on our campus. I don’t think I’ve had a meeting with a principal about any of these kids. That as much as anything, the type of individuals they are not just on the floor but off the floor, is what we’re most proud of.”
Cobbs made his biggest impact in the third quarter. He started it with a put-back that fueled an 11-2 run. Cobbs also hit a 3-pointer and converted a couple of easy layups in a period the Rebels outscored the Chiefs 23-7 in. Cobbs scored nine in the quarter.
The Rebels hit 11 triples in the victory against the Chiefs. Richard might have brought the spark with a little razzle dazzle at the rim (he also scored 10 points on the night), but Gasca and Cobbs led the team with 14 points each.
The Rebels will hit the road next week for key district contests, as West Monroe tries to preserve its No. 1 ranking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.