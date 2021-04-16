If the trend holds, West Monroe fans could witness ace Lane Little and LSU signee Josh Pearson at their hottest when it matters most. Move that to the top of Rebel fans’ wish list.
During a 14-1 victory Thursday night against the ASH Trojans, Little stayed sharp for his second consecutive dominant outing, while Pearson blasted the ball off the wall and off the scoreboard. In other words, West Monroe veterans put on a show on senior night.
“(Pearson) has done a much better job of not pulling the ball foul,” West Monroe head coach Wade Simoneaux said. “He’s faced so many good pitchers in travel ball and in these showcases, that when he saw average guys he’d foul off homers. He’s staying inside the ball now. For him to catch fire now would be great for us.”
Pearson hit his first home run of the season earlier in the month and blasted the ball all over the park Thursday. He led the team with a 2-for-3 day that included a triple and a grand slam, accounting for five RBIs. Fellow senior Logan Shurden had a big day at the park too. Shurden tallied two hits and went yard, while freshman Trey Hawsey also joined the home run party.
No. 2 (18-7) West Monroe tallied 12 hits to remain undefeated in district play.
Little had a short evening at the office, as he held ASH to just one hit through three innings. With a 13-0 lead after three innings, Simoneaux decided to pull his ace just 58 pitches in.
“Give him a nice break where he doesn’t have to throw 90 pitches,” Simoneaux said.
Because ASH was unable to tarp the field before the rain moved in, West Monroe and ASH officials are looking at Game 2 being played potentially at 2 p.m. Sunday.
“If we can’t play there on Sunday, we’ll try to play there at 5 (p.m.) on Monday,” Simoneaux said. “If we can’t do either one of those, they’ll come back to us on Monday and we’ll treat it like their home game then go to West Ouachita on Wednesday.”
