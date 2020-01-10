When two Top 13 teams clashed Friday night at West Monroe High School, the Lady Rebels proved they were the ones ready to make a big splash in District. West Monroe started District 2-5A play with a 69-34 victory over the Lady Chiefs in a contest head coach John Green said his bunch properly “mucked up.”
“We certainly didn’t want this to be a half court game,” Green said. “They have some really good shooters, and they typically execute well.”
West Monroe harassed West Ouachita on the defensive end and bullied the Lady Chiefs on the offensive glass.
The Lady Chiefs were careless with the basketball early on and the Lady Rebels took full advantage. West Monroe climbed to a 10-2 lead after back-to-back steals led to easy baskets for Faith Robinson and Makayla Glass.
Robinson finished with double-digit offensive rebounds and led all scorers with 16 points.
“(Offensive rebounds) have been our strength for most of the year,” Green said. “We have a lot of athletic, explosive kids, and even our guards rebound well. As long as we don’t turn it over before and get a shot off, we have a chance.”
West Ouachita’s Avery Hancock concerted an and-one to cut the deficit to five on the other end, but West Monroe’s lead grew to double digits two minutes later.
A Carlee Sweet reverse lay-in cut West Monroe’s lead to six at the end of the first quarter, but the Lady Rebels opened the second period with a 12-2 run.
During that run, Robinson recorded two offensive boards on one possession that ended with her laying in two more second-chance points for the Lady Rebs.
Glass drained a triple and Dezarae Stewart scored five of her nine points in the quarter.
West Monroe went to the locker room with a 33-17 advantage.
Sweet drained a jumper to start the second half and WO’s defense forced a stop on the other end. The only problem was the Lady Rebels secured yet another offensive rebound that ultimately ended with Amaya West adding two more points for West Monroe.
Shortly after West Monroe’s lead ballooned to 20.
The Lady Rebels outscored West Ouachita, 36-17, in the second half.
With the win, West Monroe improved to 15-7 (1-0), while West Ouachita fell to 20-5 (0-1).
