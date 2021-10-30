The (5-3) West Monroe Rebels weren’t always sharp in a 30-12 victory against Pineville, but the most important takeaway for Rebel fans Friday night was the team getting back on the right track.
After the loss to Ouachita, the Rebels regrouped and out-gained Pineville, 315 to 129 yards. And now comes the game everyone has had circled on their calendar as soon as the schedules were released. This Friday night the Rebels will look to beat (8-1) Ruston and preserve a win streak against the Bearcats that has lasted since 1990.
But perhaps more importantly, the Rebels are looking to knock off Ruston and reign supreme once again over the district, just like they have the last 26 years.
“I’m excited,” West Monroe offensive coordinator Glenn Hunt said. “I hope our kids are as excited as I am. It’s still weird going to Ruston and knowing what’s at stake. We win and that puts us in a three-way district split.”
Because Ruston defeated Ouachita and the Lions defeated the Rebels, a West Monroe victory would give all three teams a 4-1 record in district play, presuming (6-3) Ouachita takes care of business against Pineville Friday night.
For those who attended the Pineville game, sure there might have been some hiccups offensively after a quick 16-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Rebels showed a recommitment to the passing game and brought along some key playmakers from defense to help out.
“Coach (Tony) Osborne and Coach (Jerry) Arledge came to me on Sunday about what we’re going to do offensively,” Hunt said. “We knew we had to get people out of the box, so we were going to throw it more. We just want to get the ball out of our quarterback’s hands to playmakers like Jadais Richard and Javari Sanders, who we moved over. We even moved (running back) Rayshawn (Pleasant) out in the slot more.”
Quarterback Hayden Federico completed nine-of-15 passes for 60 yards in the victory. The Rebels attempted just 16 passes in the previous two games combined.
The Rebels offense staggered throughout the night thanks to five turnovers in the win (four fumbles and one interception). But West Monroe benefitted from a fast start.
Zach Johnson’s 28-yard field goal got the Rebels on the board early into the first quarter before Pleasant scored from 11 yards out. West Monroe’s talented senior tailback and Louisiana Tech commit rushed for 107 yards on 17 carries in the victory.
Sanders, who had a kickoff return for a score against Ouachita one week prior, recorded a 65-yard punt return to put the Rebels up 16-0 against Pineville.
Another star on defense, linebacker Chauncey Lee, got to chip in on offense in the second quarter. Lee’s 18-yard touchdown run put the Rebels up 23-6 at half.
Pineville’s Bruce Jackson scored his second touchdown of the game in the third to draw the Pineville Rebels within 11 points, but Haikeem Buckley’s two-yard rush in the fourth quarter allotted West Monroe some breathing room down the stretch.
West Monroe will play at Ruston at 7 p.m. Friday.
