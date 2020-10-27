West Monroe fans got to celebrate a new opponent for Friday night all but a mere few hours.
Because shortly after a West Monroe/Byrd matchup was announced Tuesday morning, West Monroe's coaching staff received word of more players being unavailable due to contact tracing.
In fact, West Monroe had to send two starting offensive linemen home due to that very reason, which ultimately led to the Rebels pulling out of the contest.
“When I found out Byrd had an open date, we were looking forward to playing because that would have been a good road test,” Arledge said. “We would’ve had a freshman playing on the offensive line, and we just didn’t think we had enough players with the injuries we already had.”
Arledge said he expected the players would be back for Ouachita the following week.
The Rebels were initially slated to play against West Ouachita Friday night before the Chiefs had to cancel due to exposures to COVID-19.
After beating Alexandria Senior High, 18-10, last Friday, Arledge said he was working diligently to find the Rebels a new opponent, and that meant calling other states.
“So far, I’ve called three or four states looking for ballgames,” Arledge said on Friday.
