One night after earning a 10-run rule victory in the Twin City Outdoors Tournament, the (9-3) West Monroe Rebels carried its big bat into a 10-4 victory against (8-5) Ouachita Christian on Friday night.
The Rebels collected 12 hits, while freshman pitcher Drew Ferguson allowed three unearned runs on one hit and two walks on his 16th birthday. Ferguson struck out four batters in the victory. But it was from Ferguson’s best outing, which was actually nice to see for West Monroe head coach Wade Simoneaux.
“I told them it’s good to let the offense take over a game early like that,” said Simoneaux as West Monroe players sang “Happy Birthday” in the background. “Ferguson didn’t have his best stuff tonight, but he weathered the storm against a good OCS team. He never let it get away from him. He hit a few batters and walked a few batters. You never saw him show emotion. He just went right back to his next pitch. He’s a great young pitcher. I’m looking forward to watching him for many years.”
West Monroe did all of its damage in the bottom of the first with two outs. Hayden Federico singled for the Rebs in the three-hole before John Pearson followed with a walk. With two on, Trey Hawsey knocked in Federico for the first score of the ballgame, and a Parker Sellers RBI single immediately after gave the Rebels a 2-0 lead. All of that set the stage for a three-run homer by Caleb Little. Little drove one high over the left field wall, as the wind aided Little in West Monroe’s second home run for the season.
“Caleb is having a good go at it this year, and he deserves it,” Simoneaux said. “He’s worked his tail off, and he’s going to play some college ball after this (Panola Junior College), and I’m happy for him.”
West Monroe tallied five hits in the inning.
OCS scratched across two runs in the second inning when Landon Graves knocked in two base runners after facing a full count with two outs.
The Rebels got those runs back in the bottom half of the frame when Hawsey recorded his second hit of the game. His double drove in Trent Anderson, who reached on a single earlier in the inning. Sellers plated the second run with his second RBI single of the game to give the Rebels a 7-2 edge. That ended Jacob Bareswell’s day on the mound, as Jett Hudnall relieved him. The Rebels loaded the bases but could not scratch any more runs across in the inning.
No worries, Rebel fans, the runs kept coming in the third. Hayden Federico’s second hit of the game stood as an RBI double, and heavy hitter John Pearson followed up with his second single of the contest, driving in Federico and making it a 9-2 contest.
“Look, those guys are going to hit,” Simoneaux said. “We knew it was just a matter of time before (Pearson, Federico and Hawsey) were going to get going. We’ve been winning games with the whole lineup, which is good. We have freshmen catchers that have been getting on base a lot whether it’s hits or walks.”
Cole Parker knocked in Graves in the fifth inning, and a wild pitch scored another run in the sixth inning to make it a 9-4 game.
Roman McConathy, who relieved Ferguson in the sixth inning, loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the sixth inning. McConathy drew a flyout to end the threat.
Brayden Frye made a 10-4 affair in the bottom of the sixth when he drove in a run with two outs.
Two-out hits were a theme for the Rebels Friday night.
West Monroe’s Lytton Arledge walked four times in the win.
The Rebels and Eagles picked up wins the night prior. West Monroe blanked Mangham, 10-0, behind a dominant outing from Brennan Eager on the mound. He threw five complete shutout innings and struck out 12.
The Eagles cruised past Ouachita, 15-1, with Zach White, Jacob Lilley and Carter Gates each recording two hits each. Karson Trichel allowed just one hit and struck out four batters in five innings pitched.
