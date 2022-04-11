The No. 3 West Monroe Rebels turned in one of its best performances of the season against the top-ranked team in Class 4A Monday night.
West Monroe defeated No. 1 Neville, 14-0, Monday night to extend its win streak to 18.
“Since I’ve been here, my eight years, that might be the most complete ballgame we’ve played from pitching, defense, hitting and fighting with two strikes and the dugout involved,” West Monroe head coach Wade Simoneaux said. “These kids have come together, and we need to keep that together. I told them, ‘If you bring that energy, like you did tonight against a good Neville team and some good arms, we’re going to be a tough out.’”
West Monroe left-hander Brennan Eager did not allow a hit in all four innings pitched before handing the ball over to closer Trey Hawsey in the fifth inning. Neville finished with no hits in the ballgame, as Hawsey put the cap on the lid with two strikeouts in the inning.
“I don’t pitch Hawsey enough,” Simoneaux said. “I need to pitch him more because he’s a go-to guy, but every time we go to put him in, we can’t get him loose or we score too many runs and I can’t get him in.”
West Monroe got off to a quick start with Hayden Federico’s leadoff walk. Federico stole second and advanced to third base on a passed ball before Trent Anderson knocked him in with an RBI single.
That set the stage for Hawsey to hit his sixth home run of the season. His two-run shot in the first inning gave the Rebels a 3-0 lead with no outs in the inning. John Pearson nearly followed in the footsteps of his older brother, reigning SEC Co-Freshman of the Week Josh Pearson, when he came inches away from hitting an opposite field homer. Instead, it bounced off the wall for a stand-up double. Caleb Little knocked in Pearson with an RBI single to make it a 4-0 ballgame in the top of the first. Neville made a pitching change with one out in the inning, as Samuel Marsh replaced Tanner Nguyen on the mound.
The first batter Marsh faced was Lytton Arledge, and the freshman delivered a two-run single to extend West Monroe’s lead to 6-0.
“That might be the worst one we’ve played in eight years,” Neville head coach Paul Guerriero said. “I just thought we failed to compete. They had success early, and we didn’t execute some pitches and got behind quick. And then we were an offensive disaster. We never threatened on offense. That’s tough to even try to stay in a game like that.”
Though Federico’s 2-for-3 performance at the plate was nothing to sneeze at, the Ole Miss commit dazzled in the field by robbing Daniel Breard of a hit with a diving stab, turn and hard throw to first base in the first inning.
“You don’t change a lineup after 17 in a row, but we did tonight because this is the lineup we want to go to war with,” said Simoneaux, after moving Federico back to leadoff.
Pearson’s RBI double and Arledge’s two-RBI single gave the Rebels a commanding 9-0 lead after two innings.
Hawsey’s RBI single in the top of the fifth inning put the 10-run rule in play. Pearson, Nolan Norris, Caleb Little and Arledge drove in four more runs in the inning with RBI singles of their own. West Monroe collected 15 hits in the victory.
Pearson led the Rebels with a 3-for-4 night, while Arledge produced five RBIs in the win.
